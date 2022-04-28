What's new

Google to have largest campus outside of US in Hyderabad

Google is all set to have a massive campus in Hyderabad, the largest outside its US headquarters in Mountain View.

Speaking to the media on Thursday soon after kicking off the ground-up development of the building at Gachibowli with IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Country Head and Vice President of Google Sanjay Gupta said that the new campus could accommodate thousands of people over the next few years, as India and Google grow.

The new campus, spread over 7.3 acres, is in addition to the approximately 3 million sq.ft. built up area of Google offices across India.

“When we build campuses, we build them for the future. It is much larger, and much bigger than what we believe today we will have. But I think, we planned for the next 10 years,” Mr. Gupta said.

The new campus is a step towards the tech giant planning for future. As of now, Google has around 10 offices in Hyderabad, which is one of the tech giant’s largest employee bases.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519586655799107585

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519612041970868224

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519600945679634433

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519682274832224258
 

