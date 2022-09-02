Google shifts production of Pixels to Vietnam, production of 2023 foldable may stay in China

02 September 2022
In a new report from The New York Times, we get a look at some major tech companies and how their manufacturing of the world’s most popular tech is shifting from China to Vietnam. Google, Apple, and Microsoft are mentioned throughout the report so let’s start with Google.
“Part of Google’s newest Pixel phone production will be done in Vietnam”, writes The New York Times as per people familiar with Google’s plans. Google plans to shift assembly of its Pixel phones from Foxconn facilities in southern China over to Vietnam where it’ll begin producing the Pixel 7. As per the report, “[Google] expects Vietnam to provide as much as half of next year’s high-end Pixel phones”.
Google has a foldable device in the pipeline that may possibly be released in 2023, and its production may stay in China. This is due to the newser screen and hinge technology that would require its production to be closer to key suppliers in China, according to the people.
A report early last month rumored that Google handed production over to Foxconn for a Q4 release, but it doesn’t corroborate with The New York Times’ 2023 outlook. The Pixel foldable may be called the “Pixel Notepad” and was rumored to cost
Although Google has yet to officially acknowledge its upcoming Pixel foldable, reports and rumors revealed that it was delayed a few times. The pandemic was a huge factor in the interruption of the supply chain within China. Frequent lockdowns also caused delays in production and impacted big tech’s sales.
A small amount of Apple’s 2022 iPhones will be made in India while Apple already manufactures iPads and Apple Watches in Vietnam. Apple’s recent list of 200 top suppliers showed about 10% of them were operating factories in Vietnam. Apple will apparently move some of its overall iPhone production to India down the road to test its ability to produce iPhones there.
