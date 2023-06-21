What's new

Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India, Bloomberg reports

KUFE6S6QERLQ3K6NLCVKMMLSRQ.jpg

New Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen/ FILE PHOTO

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has begun early conversations with domestic suppliers to move some production of its Pixel smartphone to India, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global tech giants are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub, shifting away from China after strict COVID-related restrictions hindered production in the country.

Apple (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) was given a project earlier this month to start manufacturing iPhones in India.

Google has spoken to Lava International Ltd (LAVA.NS), Dixon Technologies India (DIXO.NS) and Foxconn Technology Group's Indian unit Bharat FIH, Bloomberg said

