Google Pixel 4a: My New Phone at $349

As soon a Google Pixel 3a came out, I had bought it. It was around a year ago. I paid $349 for that. It was supposed to be a 'game changer' and perhaps it has been: A reliable phone with the vanilla/simple Android, great camera, good call quality AND a price-point which is a 'sweet spot' for the value. I have been very pleased with Pixel 3a except some settings I changed which has made the phone to make the 'butt dial' or play butt-music--I was too lazy to figure that out!While Pixel 3a was excellent, I was running out of storage. I take a lot of pics/videos. Always had this habit. I can look back to when I was barely 12 years old and taking pics with those 'Diana' black and white cameras, which were not cheap and I still took lots of pics. So Pixel 3a's 64 GB was running out. Pixel 4a has come to the rescue. I got it barely 2 days ago and still figuring it out. Liking it. It is supposed to be Dual SIM but I have a SIM-Free Google FI account and so no need for SIMs.My advice, if I may: Get a middle of the road phone like this! Stay away from the inflated Apple (you know I HATE Apple Inc!) or even Samsung high-end ones. Get a smart phone which has a great camera, has adequate storage, is reliable, is not bloated with junk apps and get one which is not over priced.BTW, I have no Google stocks and I don't work for Google.Here is a pic.