Google is your best friend..... and enemy?

Any 40 something members here? Oldies by todays standards? Dealing with mid life crisis?
Like most people who grew into the internet in their adult life (unlike those who were born into it), I have to admit I have found answers to many mundane things on Google.
Yet, as practitioners of SEO will know, you can find virtually anything to contradict or confirm your opinion on Google. Type 'Do I have symptoms of lunacy' on Google. and it will turn out that you are a lunatic. Vice versa if you search for symptoms of high IQ behaviour. Online information conditions you into believing that a certain way of life is the correct (or most common) way of life, and paradoxically, even that completely deviant behaviour is normal. The tussle between these polar opposites tears you apart, especially when you are at a stage in life when you are highly perceptible, having cut through a lot of bull shit. Extreme opinions are very tantalizing at this age. Google or no Google.
But at heart you just want to tell every other person to shut the **** up and mind his own business. It is not easy. A part of me says that I should sprint 5 kms every morning, another part says to show the middle finger. A part of me says that life begins at 40, another part says that my best years are behind me and I should settle for a life of compromise.
Any wise minds here who are going through similar "asmanjas" (conundrum) in life?
@SIPRA @waz @peagle @-=virus=- @Maula Jatt @lastofthepatriots @_NOBODY_ @N.Siddiqui @MH.Yang @Indos @VkdIndian @KedarT @Black Tornado @hembo @villageidiot @StraightEdge
Except for @SIPRA paaji I don't know how old the rest of you are, so maybe this is completely out of place for most of you.
