"Google+" is shutdown

RIP Google+: Firm officially shuts down its failed social media network today and begins to wipe users' content from the site



2 April 2019 | 2 April 2019 | https://www.dailymail.co.uk/science...-shuts-failed-social-media-network-today.html

Google on Tuesday began the process of deleting all posts from Google+ users

The firm decided to 'sunset' the ill-fated site after two data breaches last year

User activity had plummeted, with most sessions lasting less than five seconds

Google+ first launched in 2011 as the firm sought to rival tech giant Facebook

Starting today, the search giant is beginning the process of deleting all user content uploaded to Google+, making good on its promise last December to shut down the site

While Google+ had amassed millions of users, very few of them were actually posting on the site, causing it to gradually fade into obscurity over the ensuing years since its launch

WHAT WAS GOOGLE+?