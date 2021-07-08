What's new

Google, Facebook and other tech companies threaten to quit Hong Kong over privacy law

Tech companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter could stop offering services in Hong Kong over data laws Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Helen Davidson in Taipei
@heldavidson
Tue 6 Jul 2021 13.04 BST




Tech giants including Google, Facebook, and Twitter could stop offering services to Hong Kong if the city moves forward with laws to impose penalties on users who publicly release identifying information about individual or organisations,an Asian industry group has warned.
The Asia Internet Coalition, which counts the three major companies as well as Apple Inc and LinkedIn as members, wrote to Hong Kong’s Privacy Commissioner to warn that privacy laws which could see undefined “severe sanctions” against individuals for so-called doxing were “not aligned with global norms and trends”.


