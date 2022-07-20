What's new

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

Google on Tuesday announced to expand its “Android Earthquake Alerts System” to Pakistan to enable the users to detect seismic activities in their respective areas.

“Today, Google is launching Android Earthquake Alerts System in Pakistan. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people,” the search engine giant said in a statement.

The system uses accelerometers in active android mobile phones to detect seismic activities.

Pakistan has experienced several earthquakes in the past especially in the northern and western parts of the country. With the expansion of this earthquake alert system, android users in the country may receive automatic early warning alerts that would help them be prepared for an emergency.

On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.

“Be Aware” alerts people when earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 occur, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the MMI scale. The notification is sent along with the distance of the earthquake’s epicentre. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and “Do Not Disturb settings”.

“Take Action” is a full-screen alert for earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 4.5, or an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale. To help people prepare for potential heavy shaking, full-screen instructions are shown and the phone plays a loud sound.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System was first introduced in New Zealand and Greece.

It is available now in more countries including:
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyz Republic
  • Philippines
  • Tajikistan
  • Turkey
  • Turkmenistan
  • United States of America
  • Uzbekistan.
 

