Google Earth has updated the image of LoC peaks and has marked P5353.This shows that peak of Point 5353 lies on the Pakistani side of LoC (Google uses the LoC defined mutually as per 1972 Simla agreement).A small part of base of the mountain is the thing only on Indian side. Infact both peak amd larger portion of base on Pakistani side.Coordinates-- 34°31'32"N 75°41'55"EDotted line is LoC on US government Cartographer mapsStraight line is UNMOGIP LoC.