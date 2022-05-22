What's new

Google DeepMind claims they're close to achieving human-level AI

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,695
25
18,982
Country
United States
Location
United States

Google DeepMind claims they're close to achieving human-level AI

Google DeepMind lead researcher Dr. Nando de Freitas has claimed on Twitter that artificial general intelligence is all but here.
www.tweaktown.com www.tweaktown.com

Dr. Nando de Freitas, a lead researcher at Google's DeepMind, has declared "the game is over" when it comes to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), or human-level intelligence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525397036325019649

Freitas took to Twitter in response to an opinion piece by Tristan Greene following the release of DeepMind's Gato, in which Greene suggests that humanity may never achieve AGI and that it at least seems "like AGI won't be happening in our lifetimes."

Gato is an artificial intelligence (AI) that DeepMind is calling "A Generalist Agent." Freitas oversaw the Gato project, and is one of the authors on a study uploaded to the arXiv pre-print server.

Freitas believes that achieving AGI is essentially a foregone conclusion for humanity and only a matter of time. According to Freitas, solving the challenges facing scaling up the AI models and their memory, efficiency, safety, and other facets "is what will deliver AGI."

Freitas also tagged OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever in a follow-up tweet, saying that he is right, likely referring to a tweet from a few months ago where Sutskever said "it may be that today's large neural networks are slightly conscious."

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/8631...-close-to-achieving-human-level-ai/index.html
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
DeepMind Has Trained an AI to Control Nuclear Fusion
Replies
0
Views
223
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
How DeepMind’s AI Helped Crack Two Mathematical Puzzles That Stumped Humans for Decades
Replies
0
Views
469
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
DeepMind would have ‘probably failed’ without Google, says early investor
Replies
0
Views
307
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
خره مينه لګته وي
Prepare for arrival: Tech pioneer warns of alien invasion
Replies
0
Views
133
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
F-22Raptor
Breaking: Google’s DeepMind solves the ‘protein folding problem,’ one of biology’s biggest challenges
Replies
11
Views
839
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom