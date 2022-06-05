What's new

Google CANCELS talk by DALIT Activist

Google canceled a talk by an Indian Dalit activist after employees targeted her, saying she was "anti-Hindu."

Thenmozhi Soundararajan appealed to CEO Pichai — who belongs to an upper caste Hindu family — with no result.

25% of U.S. Dalits report facing verbal/physical abuse.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532829927929692160

There’s a network of upper caste Hindus reaching high positions in tech companies in the US who then make it harder for anyone else to move up the ladder - for example, in 2020 one IT company’s recruiter sent out emails seeking applicants but “do not submit Muslim candidates.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533117171672416257

Ye madarchod jidhar bhi jate hain gaand dalte hain. Every organization they go to they turn it into Star Plus.

I had one guy in nursing class he got sooooo visibly jealous when a blondie in my class gave me more attention than him. And I didn't even want any relationship or anything with her lmao 🤣. Playgroup/KG wali harkato par utar aya tha wo 🤣

Shakalen in ki check karo aise lagta hai Kali mata ki photocopy dekh ra ho banda.

Bloody yanna gatta patta. Poisoning the pond with their Star Plus bullshit 🤣
 
Thank God for Canada. As imperfect she may be under the Libertards with the hard on for BIPOC and LGHDTV2+ representation, I've never experienced any questioning on the econo-socio-pseudoreligious aspects of my origin, especially by desis. Ofcourse I'm not stupid enough to believe that others too may not have experienced it, but definitely not on the same scale as in Yankeestan.
 
Not as bad in the UK either.

Probably because most Indians here are Punjabi Sikhs who have little love for India and even less for these brahmin hindu extremists.
 
If it’s true then this shouldn’t be encouraged at all. More awareness campaigns specifically focusing on this issue needs to happen so it is nipped at the bud.
 
Cant believe this is even a topic in America today. In Norway workers unions would eat those unethical Brahmins for breakfast. Norwegians hate Aristocracy and unequal treatment.
 

