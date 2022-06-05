Google CANCELS talk by DALIT Activist

jus_chillin
Sep 25, 2020
Google canceled a talk by an Indian Dalit activist after employees targeted her, saying she was "anti-Hindu."
Thenmozhi Soundararajan appealed to CEO Pichai — who belongs to an upper caste Hindu family — with no result.
25% of U.S. Dalits report facing verbal/physical abuse.
There’s a network of upper caste Hindus reaching high positions in tech companies in the US who then make it harder for anyone else to move up the ladder - for example, in 2020 one IT company’s recruiter sent out emails seeking applicants but “do not submit Muslim candidates.”
