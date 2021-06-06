What's new

Google blurres images of Gaza on Google maps to hide extent of destruction

obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
825
0
1,659
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
Israel-Gaza: Why is the region blurry on Google Maps?


Google Earth image of Gaza from 2016
Images of Gaza on Google Earth are of poor resolution
Why is Gaza, one of the most densely populated places in the world, blurry on Google Maps?

It's an issue that has been highlighted by researchers using open-source, publicly available information - including mapping data - to locate attacks and document the destruction.
In fact, much of both Israel and the Palestinian territories appear on Google Earth as low-resolution satellite imagery, even though higher-quality images are available from satellite companies.
It's barely possible to see the cars in Gaza City.
Compare that with Pyongyang, the secretive capital of North Korea, where the cars are sharply defined and it's possible to make out individual people.

www.bbc.com

Israel-Gaza: Why is the region blurry on Google Maps?

High-resolution images of Israel and Gaza are available, so why not via public mapping tools?
www.bbc.com

________________________________

while some Israeli regions may be blurred to protect military secrets of the IDF it is safe for us to say Google is not blurring Gaza to protect military secrets of Hamas from the Israelis, Google is blurring Gaza to hide the extent of destruction to help Israel in it's quest of ethnic cleansing.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,200
15
7,173
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Google is doing this because Israel does posses deep pockets. Journalists are being harassed, UN resolutions are being thrown into dust bins, the unarmed protesters are being shot and killed all because US stands with Israel in her all crimes.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,441
0
12,860
Country
China
Location
United States
1623045476232.png

1623047212003.png

Vapnope said:
Google is doing this because Israel does posses deep pockets. Journalists are being harassed, UN resolutions are being thrown into dust bins, the unarmed protesters are being shot and killed all because US stands with Israel in her all crimes.
Click to expand...
No. Google is just simple doing evil because Google is part of CIA, so as twitter, facebook and all other US/west media
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom