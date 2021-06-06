Google blurres images of Gaza on Google maps to hide extent of destruction

Israel-Gaza: Why is the region blurry on Google Maps?

Israel-Gaza: Why is the region blurry on Google Maps? High-resolution images of Israel and Gaza are available, so why not via public mapping tools?

Images of Gaza on Google Earth are of poor resolutionIt's an issue that has been highlighted by researchers using open-source, publicly available information - including mapping data - to locate attacks and document the destruction.In fact, much of both Israel and the Palestinian territories appear on Google Earth as low-resolution satellite imagery, even though higher-quality images are available from satellite companies.It's barely possible to see the cars in Gaza City.Compare that with Pyongyang, the secretive capital of North Korea, where the cars are sharply defined and it's possible to make out individual people.