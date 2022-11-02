Google Billionaire Warns US Technology Edge Over China Slipping​

beijingwalker
Google Billionaire Warns US Technology Edge Over China SlippingByBlake Schmidt
2022年11月2日 GMT+8 00:00
Eric Schmidt wants to reshape Washington’s industrial policy to combat an intensifying US-China tech rivalry.
The former Google chief executive officer’s philanthropic arm issued recommendations aimed at encouraging US politicians to counter China’s rising technological ambitions by ramping up regulatory scrutiny, encouraging more private investment and offering tax credits to train workers.
China surprised the US on key “battleground” technologies — including wireless 5G, microelectronics and AI — as the Asian nation’s industrial policy enabled it to dominate markets for drones, high-capacity batteries, critical minerals, solar panels, turbines and shipbuilding, the Schmidt-backed Special Competitive Studies Project said Tuesday in a report.
