Goods worth $83.68b imported through LCs in FY’22​

mb444 said: I want a break down of what we are importing.... where its fuel and staple food... inflation acceptable and import necessary, we just have to deal with it.



Where its raw goods for our industries such as cotton...well these will turn into exports or revenue soon enough.



Where its capital goods, again they will contribute to GDP down the line so no issues.



What i really want to know is the value of imports for luxury goods, foods and other non essentials. BoB should imediately cancel all LCs. Let the importers source their hard currency in the open market. Click to expand...

I wish I could agree, but the world economic projection by IMF WB gives a grim picture, I was going through some articles an things are going to turn bad to worse in 2023. Tough times are ahead of us. World inflation is all time high, on top energy shortage, decreasing food production, 2023 will be tough.Our dependency on imported fuel then further plans to import coal from foreign sources will kill us in these tough time.Government need to rethink about the energy security, make proper decision on existing coal mining, spend big money on gas exploration from now our we will face some big crisis soon. These are tough times, today LNG is around $46, tomorrow it may hit new heights. We wont be able to compete with europe in LNG import. They can afford higher price gas but our industries will die.As I was saying previously about our energy policy now hear from an expert.One thing we never mention is how our industry is very competitive, it is because we had our own gas which costed us $1-3 cft. Our compititor Vietnam has their own oil so do Indonesia. We unfortunately cant compete in world market with impored LNG or imported coal which may become more expensive. It will be a very stupid decision to destroy our industry because of energy crisis when we ourselves are sitting on coal and gas.Hopefully PM will make tough decision on the LNG lobbyists and not listen to the current minister our . Its about her Governments survival, It has been a smooth ride till now when the world economy was good but if we face even a small crisis then our things may turn sour very quickly.Irony is where we should have been a fuel exporter, unfortunately today we are struggling with cost of fuel import. But its still not too late.