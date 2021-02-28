goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ???

I was very excited about this initiative thinking that I could open a full fledged bank account in Pakistan without having to go. However, upon reading up on it, I decided to not make an account for 1 main reason which is....



You can only fund your RDA via a primary source bank account in your country of residence and the account must be registered to your name. That for me was a big negative as essentially this voids it from being a full fledged bank account as you are not able to credit your account by other means.



So I guess I'm still going to have to go to Pakistan to set up a proper bank account in person.