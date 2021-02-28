What's new

goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ???

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,925
1
113,785
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

BANNED
Aug 19, 2014
14,102
9
21,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Imran Khan said:
can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
Click to expand...
Good:
You can have a digital bank account in Pakistan from anywhere in the world
You bring in badly needed foreign exchange reserve to your homeland
You get interest on your money saved in Pakistani banks

Bad:
None
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
572
0
974
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
Good:
You can have a digital bank account in Pakistan from anywhere in the world
You bring in badly needed foreign exchange reserve to your homeland
You get interest on your money saved in Pakistani banks

Bad:
None
Click to expand...
Can you transfer money in foreign currency from Roshan account back to foreign bank abroad. If yes, will there be charges on it.
 
T

TacOps

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2008
74
1
68
Good:
  • As long as the documentation is complete account opening is usually quick
  • Good rates
  • Complete digital opening
Bad:
  • For most banks (I have tried two) its clear that not a lot of thought or UAT has gone into designing the forms and getting customer info. I gave up on one bank and was only able to get it opened with 2nd one after several tries and back and forth over 2 weeks. Ultimately even though the account was opened, mistakes were made by the bank meaning the details of first and second account holders were mixed in their systems causing issues with the online banking registration.
  • The process of naya pakistan certificate issuance is quite rudimentary. I got an email confirming that certificates have been purchased with no info on rate, certificate number or any other detail that would give me comfort that I have been issued a security. No info appearing on the online banking portal too. Heard its the same or worse with other banks as well

Overall, it seems like an initiative implemented and executed in a rush without proper SOPs and requirements being laid out by State Bank.

Yet to experience the certificate maturity process - I hope that goes by smoothly!
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
572
0
974
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TacOps said:
Good:
  • As long as the documentation is complete account opening is usually quick
  • Good rates
  • Complete digital opening
Bad:
  • For most banks (I have tried two) its clear that not a lot of thought or UAT has gone into designing the forms and getting customer info. I gave up on one bank and was only able to get it opened with 2nd one after several tries and back and forth over 2 weeks. Ultimately even though the account was opened, mistakes were made by the bank meaning the details of first and second account holders were mixed in their systems causing issues with the online banking registration.
  • The process of naya pakistan certificate issuance is quite rudimentary. I got an email confirming that certificates have been purchased with no info on rate, certificate number or any other detail that would give me comfort that I have been issued a security. No info appearing on the online banking portal too. Heard its the same or worse with other banks as well

Overall, it seems like an initiative implemented and executed in a rush without proper SOPs and requirements being laid out by State Bank.

Yet to experience the certificate maturity process - I hope that goes by smoothly!
Click to expand...
May I ask which bank offer good rates or is there any bank you would advise for Roshan account.
 
WebMaster

WebMaster

ADMINISTRATOR
Jun 25, 2016
23,365
5
4,867
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TacOps said:
Good:
  • As long as the documentation is complete account opening is usually quick
  • Good rates
  • Complete digital opening
Bad:
  • For most banks (I have tried two) its clear that not a lot of thought or UAT has gone into designing the forms and getting customer info. I gave up on one bank and was only able to get it opened with 2nd one after several tries and back and forth over 2 weeks. Ultimately even though the account was opened, mistakes were made by the bank meaning the details of first and second account holders were mixed in their systems causing issues with the online banking registration.
  • The process of naya pakistan certificate issuance is quite rudimentary. I got an email confirming that certificates have been purchased with no info on rate, certificate number or any other detail that would give me comfort that I have been issued a security. No info appearing on the online banking portal too. Heard its the same or worse with other banks as well

Overall, it seems like an initiative implemented and executed in a rush without proper SOPs and requirements being laid out by State Bank.

Yet to experience the certificate maturity process - I hope that goes by smoothly!
Click to expand...
Sounds like bad IT and Business processes of the banks, nothing to do with the initiative.
 
T

TacOps

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2008
74
1
68
Sal12 said:
May I ask which bank offer good rates or is there any bank you would advise for Roshan account.
Click to expand...
Assuming you will be investing in Naya Pakistan certificates, the rates are the same across the banks since these are GoP issued securities.

WebMaster said:
Sounds like bad IT and Business processes of the banks, nothing to do with the initiative.
Click to expand...
To an extent, yes. But part of the initiative ought to be SBP testing banks' processes and procedures and ensuring that they comply with communicated SOPs and timelines. What you don't want and can ill afford at this stage is NRPs disillusioned with this initiative or the system overall since they represent a significant source of FDI / Forex inflows.
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
683
2
1,105
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
I have one question, In my country of stay, I have my own bank account. If now I have roshan digital account and I want to transfer money from my bank account to Roshan digital account, will there be extra charges?
 
M

Mohsin A

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2012
217
0
644
I was very excited about this initiative thinking that I could open a full fledged bank account in Pakistan without having to go. However, upon reading up on it, I decided to not make an account for 1 main reason which is....

You can only fund your RDA via a primary source bank account in your country of residence and the account must be registered to your name. That for me was a big negative as essentially this voids it from being a full fledged bank account as you are not able to credit your account by other means.

So I guess I'm still going to have to go to Pakistan to set up a proper bank account in person.
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,187
0
1,759
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
Click to expand...

none are using it , atleast that i know of

i work with a couple of freelancers , all of them are using crypto to bring in money to pakistan

no one is using Roshan
 
sur

sur

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2009
2,439
-3
2,473
Imran Khan said:
can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
Click to expand...
Few things that you won't find out from official web pages etc, and things that the banks are hiding too:


  • MCB bank has a monthly fee, although very small but still no other bank that I know of is charging any monthly fee. On top of that their representatives either don't know about that monthly fee or just lie that there's no fee. See #1 below.
  • HBL is the ONLY bank that is sending CDC account opening request physically by mail, while all other banks send CDC request electronically. Hence HBL takes well over a month to open CDC account.
  • HBL and MCB's bank's RDA representatives have pathetic communication, English, and email writing skills. They often lie in your face. And keep bugging you to send them money. See #2 below.
  • Forms are poorly designed, they send you forms to sign forms where there's no place to sign.
  • Instructions they send you are often unclear. Especially if you haven't been in touch with ways of office work in Pakistan in a long time and have forgotten the system there, you'll be scratching your head.
  • They use lots of abbreviations that you may know only if you are in touch of Pakistani official banking language. If you grew up abroad then you may struggle to understand.
  • Terminology used in banks abroad may mean something else Pakistani banks. e.g. the word "Beneficiary" is understood different by RDA reps.
  • If you are half the world across, like in North America, then banks' web portals may take over a minute to load on every link you click. Especially MCB was the slowest so far.
  • If you are in Americas, RDA reps will call you in middle of the night while you are sleeping. Like 3AM, 4AM etc.
  • There is 10% withholding tax on Naya Pakistan Certs (double check, I may have this one incorrect), 15% capital gain tax for tax-filer, 30% cap-gain tax for non-tax-filer. 15% tax on dividends.
  • No information available on tax receipts to show foreign countries' tax agency that you already paid taxes in Pakistan. So you "may" or may not have to pay taxes again once you repatriate you money.
  • MCB will open an account & then will NOT allow you to access it online (web portal) until you deposited some money into the account. At least that's what their account-opening email says. See #3 below.


#1 - MCB's monthly fee officially posted. But they keep telling you there's no monthly fee.

1617003790969.png



#2 - examples of communication skills of RDA reps:

1617004161885.png



#3 - MCB says you cannot login unless you hand them some money :)

1617004660256.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Khurram Hussain’s Spin
2
Replies
29
Views
783
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom