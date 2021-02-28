Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 57,925
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
Good:can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
your opinion is biasedGood:
You can have a digital bank account in Pakistan from anywhere in the world
You bring in badly needed foreign exchange reserve to your homeland
Bad:
None
Can you transfer money in foreign currency from Roshan account back to foreign bank abroad. If yes, will there be charges on it.Good:
You can have a digital bank account in Pakistan from anywhere in the world
You bring in badly needed foreign exchange reserve to your homeland
You get interest on your money saved in Pakistani banks
Bad:
None
Yes. No restrictionsCan you transfer money in foreign currency from Roshan account back to foreign bank abroad. If yes, will there be charges on it.
Sir G, with respect - you are really naughty ...your opinion is biased
next please...........................................!!!
May I ask which bank offer good rates or is there any bank you would advise for Roshan account.Good:
Bad:
- As long as the documentation is complete account opening is usually quick
- Good rates
- Complete digital opening
- For most banks (I have tried two) its clear that not a lot of thought or UAT has gone into designing the forms and getting customer info. I gave up on one bank and was only able to get it opened with 2nd one after several tries and back and forth over 2 weeks. Ultimately even though the account was opened, mistakes were made by the bank meaning the details of first and second account holders were mixed in their systems causing issues with the online banking registration.
- The process of naya pakistan certificate issuance is quite rudimentary. I got an email confirming that certificates have been purchased with no info on rate, certificate number or any other detail that would give me comfort that I have been issued a security. No info appearing on the online banking portal too. Heard its the same or worse with other banks as well
Overall, it seems like an initiative implemented and executed in a rush without proper SOPs and requirements being laid out by State Bank.
Yet to experience the certificate maturity process - I hope that goes by smoothly!
Sounds like bad IT and Business processes of the banks, nothing to do with the initiative.Good:
Bad:
- As long as the documentation is complete account opening is usually quick
- Good rates
- Complete digital opening
- For most banks (I have tried two) its clear that not a lot of thought or UAT has gone into designing the forms and getting customer info. I gave up on one bank and was only able to get it opened with 2nd one after several tries and back and forth over 2 weeks. Ultimately even though the account was opened, mistakes were made by the bank meaning the details of first and second account holders were mixed in their systems causing issues with the online banking registration.
- The process of naya pakistan certificate issuance is quite rudimentary. I got an email confirming that certificates have been purchased with no info on rate, certificate number or any other detail that would give me comfort that I have been issued a security. No info appearing on the online banking portal too. Heard its the same or worse with other banks as well
Overall, it seems like an initiative implemented and executed in a rush without proper SOPs and requirements being laid out by State Bank.
Yet to experience the certificate maturity process - I hope that goes by smoothly!
Assuming you will be investing in Naya Pakistan certificates, the rates are the same across the banks since these are GoP issued securities.May I ask which bank offer good rates or is there any bank you would advise for Roshan account.
To an extent, yes. But part of the initiative ought to be SBP testing banks' processes and procedures and ensuring that they comply with communicated SOPs and timelines. What you don't want and can ill afford at this stage is NRPs disillusioned with this initiative or the system overall since they represent a significant source of FDI / Forex inflows.Sounds like bad IT and Business processes of the banks, nothing to do with the initiative.
can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .
It’s meant for over seas Pakistanis only.none are using it , atleast that i know of
i work with a couple of freelancers , all of them are using crypto to bring in money to pakistan
no one is using Roshan
Few things that you won't find out from official web pages etc, and things that the banks are hiding too:can someone please shed light on goods and bads Roshan Digital Account ? i searched on internet but can not find it .