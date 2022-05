Indus Pakistan said: This guy was part of my growing up in 1980s. Sad. That scene where he walks up to that guy and beats the living day lights out him in front of his gal is etched in my mind. Epic! Click to expand...

Goodbye Ray thanks for the memories.My thoughts with his family.Loved him in Goodfellas of course but other notable films I liked were 'No Escape' and the simply beautiful 'Field of Dreams'.Sad to see him go, and with Hollywood frankly being the worst it has ever been, such people will be missed greatly.PSLet's not forget he voiced the larger than life video game character tommy vercetti in Grand Theft Vice City, may fav of all the series being a kid who grew up in the 80's.Most of his work was in the 90's, he started in the 80's with 'Something Wild' and one of my fav films 'Field of Dreams'.