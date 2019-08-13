What's new

Goodbye / Khudhafiz > My 11 Years of Journey at PDF comes to an END !

Chanakyaa said:
Freinds,

Its Time that another "Troll" of this forum should leave.
With no more technology driven posts/discussion in this forum, Its time for me to leave.

Goodbye.

@Imran Khan , Bachhe ko meri taraf se, Pyar. Uska Khayal rakhna !

@RPK @Nilgiri @BATMAN @Zarvan @MastanKhan @Joe Shearer @Syama Ayas will miss your fantastic Posts which always had something new to learn.

Over n Out.
Click to expand...
zaroor rakheen gay bhai thanks .

jahan ja rahy ho wahan phunch ker miss call marna yaar :D

bye bye :enjoy:
 
Not just you. Most of the knowledgeable members already left forever. Many members came back with a hope to see a change, only to see things have gone worse. This place just looks like another facebook or youtube comment section. They will be gone soon.
 
scorpionx said:
Not just you. Many members came back with a hope to see a change, only to see things have gone worse. This place just looks like another facebook or youtube comment section. They will be gone soon.
Click to expand...
When world leaders have come down to that level - what else do you expect?
 
XINIX, you among other Indian members were one of the reasons for me join the forum

your threads were a treat to read.

btw, its not pdf has changed, just technology has
 
