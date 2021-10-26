Good times ahead

What's new

Waterboy

Waterboy

Patriot forever said:
There is a clear bias in his tweet with wrong figures. Should have given him the post he demanded, hope plmn pays him well so he can checkin in a proper mental hospital.
Ah well what bias? Dollar is at 170, petrol at 123, highest ever flour prices. Poor man is rekt. Literally what the fuxk?
 
AZ1

AZ1

Waterboy said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1438073341315854338

Lemme just reiterate, all of this is happening because of N league and we all should just shutup and drink IK kool aid. Tabdeli agaiii
2013 PAK reserves $24B
2018 PAK Reserves $9B
2013 PAK External Debt $58B
2018 PAK External Debt $100B
2018 Current account deficit $20B

ab yeh na kehna pakistani ppl itnay talented hai ke rato raat $ billion kama letay hai aur above loss is nothing.

ziyada tension horahi ho tou $3 billlion ki lahore metro train per safar kar ke thandi hawa kha lo
Waterboy said:
Ah well what bias? Dollar is at 170, petrol at 123, highest ever flour prices. Poor man is rekt. Literally what the fuxk?
dollar is 168
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

AZ1 said:
ziyada tension horahi ho tou $3 billlion ki lahore metro train per safar kar ke thandi hawa kha lo
Sir app sab public welfare projects band kardain aur logon ko bolain cycle chalain aur andon ka business karain. BRT ko bhi dekh lain woh kitnay nuksan mai hai. Stop blaming others. PTI fucked up, sorry to break your bubble.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

In a very rational manner

a) 20 Billion Deficit was massive number left by PML government
b) Covid-19 between 2020-201 is also not Prime Minister's Doing world wide economic slow down
c) The current rise in Oil Prices have boosted suddenly world wide

Some price increase is acceptable for short term till Deficit & Oil prices come under control

It is short term pain


Solution

> If Oil /Petrol is expensive , take bus if possible don't ride motor bike
> Manage your food intake eat less (reduction of 3 times tea to - 1 once a week )
> Follow Covid-19 prevention steps wear a mask
> Use 1 Cell phone for Home instead of 10 cell phones
> Take it easy on imported chocolate and Tea , not to mention coffee
> Voluntarily reduce your electricity usage (turn of unnecessary electricity items ) after 8 pm
 
AZ1

AZ1

Waterboy said:
Sir app sab public welfare projects band kardain aur logon ko bolain cycle chalain aur andon ka business karain. BRT ko bhi dekh lain woh kitnay nuksan mai hai. Stop blaming others. PTI fucked up, sorry to break your bubble.
Pakistan was and is already lost case because pakistan now will always need IMF and probably never come out from $92 billion debt trap.
I am also sorry to brust your bubble if you think nawaz or zardari or xyz will give you cheaper things in this debt trap.

Aesi liye kehtay hai chaddar daik kar pair pehlao metro train, brt useless cheezon per kherch kar ke loan lai kar samjhna ke pakistam taraqi kar raha ais se ahmakana souch ho nahi sakti
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
In a very rational manner

a) 20 Billion Deficit was massive number left by PML government
b) Covid-19 between 2020-201 is also not Prime Minister's Doing world wide economic slow down
c) The current rise in Oil Prices have boosted suddenly world wide

Some price increase is acceptable for short term till Deficit & Oil prices come under control

It is short term pain


Solution
> If Oil /Petrol is expensive , take bus if possible don't ride motor bike
> Manage your food intake eat less (reduction of 3 times tea to - 1 once a week )
> Follow Covid-19 prevention steps wear a mask
روٹی کھانا کب بند کرنا ہے ؟ بچہ بھوکا ہو تو دودھ کی بجائے پانی پلائیں؟ آٹا 63 روپے کلو ہے روٹیاں چھوٹی چھوٹی بناؤ کہ ایک ہفتہ چلے ؟ چینی مہنگی ہے پھیکی سویاں اور کھیرنی بنا لو ۔گھی ڈبل قیمت پر چلا گیا نا کھایا کرو کولیسٹرول کنٹرول ہو گا؟ دالیں سبزیاں آسمان پر پہنچ گئیں تو کیا گلی میں اگی ہوئی جڑی بوٹیاں پکا کر کھایا کرو ۔ گوشت تو اوقات سے باہر ہو گیا ہے ہندو بن جاؤ سبزی خودی کیا کرو جانوروں پر ظلم ہے انکو کھانا ؟

عجیب لوگ ہیں آپ سر بس
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

People need to help with certain cost

a) Electricity usage , reduce the air-condition usage ?

b) Tea , is imported around 2-3 Billion Dollar Annually , because whole family drinks 3 cups a day
Excessive dependence on Tea ? Not including 1-2 Free Cups at work

c) Each family has at last 5-10 Cell phones it is too much can this be reduced to 1 phone for few years?

d) Petrol is expensive , use Public Transport or Walk
  • Walking is good for health
  • Reduces fat stomachs
e) Take it easy on the Imported Chocolates and Imported Chips , use local brand or cut potatoe and make chips at home
once a month


Seems like some stuff can be managed , otherwise people who want to enjoy luxury they should pay for it



Pakistan needs to know !!! SUBSIDY is not your right
Live within your means



If you live within your means , Government instead of Taking 2-3 Billion Loan will Pay down 4-5 Billion Loan and Rupee value will fix itself in few years



What ever PML offers is POISON it may feel like sugar from his sugar mill , but it will always be poison
 
