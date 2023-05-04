What's new

Good Taliban Whipping Girl in Afghanistan

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Their country, their rules but the Taliban should raise a female police force to implement these punishments
it's not nice to see a grown a** man hitting a woman, it's unbecoming of a gentleman
 
Their country, their rules but the Taliban should raise a female police force to implement these punishments
it's not nice to see a grown a** man hitting a woman, it's unbecoming of a gentleman
The female police would not be allowed anywhere without a male escort :D

Extreme-third world problems.
Extreme-third world problems.
 
kingQamaR

Their country, their laws, their culture, their customs and their religious beliefs. Weren't we always told, by government, to respect other countries?
 

