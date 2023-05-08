Good Taliban wants Bad Taliban and Pakistan hold talks

Afghan FM Muttaqi urges Pakistan, TTP to hold talks​

Afghan FM Muttaqi urges Pakistan, TTP to hold talks Reiterates Afghan Taliban's stance that TTP is not operating out of Afghanistan, says Kabul fulfilled its responsibility by hosting talks between TTP and Islamabad.

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi photographed at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad onMonday. — Photo by authorActing Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Monday for Islamabad and the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to hold negotiations as a means to resolve issues faced by Pakistan pertaining to the banned outfit.“As for Pakistan’s security concerns, we ask that the government of Pakistan and the TTP sit together and find a solution to these problems on their own.“We hope […] that the problem would be resolved,” he said, answering multiple questions regarding the TTP, which is seen as one of the main perpetrators of recent terror attacks in Pakistan.Islamabad says that the TTP — which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban — has been using the Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan, but the administration in Kabul has denied that the militant group is operating outside of Afghanistan.