Good Taliban wants Bad Taliban and Pakistan hold talks

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Afghan FM Muttaqi urges Pakistan, TTP to hold talks​

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi photographed at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on
Monday. — Photo by author

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Monday for Islamabad and the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to hold negotiations as a means to resolve issues faced by Pakistan pertaining to the banned outfit.

“As for Pakistan’s security concerns, we ask that the government of Pakistan and the TTP sit together and find a solution to these problems on their own.

“We hope […] that the problem would be resolved,” he said, answering multiple questions regarding the TTP, which is seen as one of the main perpetrators of recent terror attacks in Pakistan.

Islamabad says that the TTP — which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban — has been using the Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan, but the administration in Kabul has denied that the militant group is operating outside of Afghanistan.

Moral: Snakes can not be trusted..

What is benefit of Romance of Bilawal, Asim with these monkeys?

Pakistan also need to hold talks with the Good Taliban these days. Both good and bad are spanking Pakistan every now and then.

Pak be like: Kya socha tha, kya ho Gaya 😢
 

