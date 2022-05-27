Good Police Man Vs Abusive Protestor : Policeman widely appreciated

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari accorded special appreciation certificate to Punjab Police Constable Muhammad Shahbaz for his exemplary conduct during his law and order duty in. Rawalpindi police officers stood in honor of Constable Muhammad Shahbaz and paid tributes.Citizens are admiring to Constable Shahbaz's video which went viral on social media. During the long march, an angry woman used foul language with Constable Shahbaz and tried to provoke him. The constable showed great patience and forbearance.Seems from a good family. It was the training of good parents that he did not retaliate to a woman. The patience shown by this young policeman in response to this woman's constant insults is visible, otherwise the woman tried her best to provoke the policeman.