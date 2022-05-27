What's new

Good Police Man Vs Abusive Protestor : Policeman widely appreciated

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari accorded special appreciation certificate to Punjab Police Constable Muhammad Shahbaz for his exemplary conduct during his law and order duty in Dharna. Rawalpindi police officers stood in honor of Constable Muhammad Shahbaz and paid tributes.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529865761489027077

Citizens are admiring to Constable Shahbaz's video which went viral on social media. During the long march, an angry woman used foul language with Constable Shahbaz and tried to provoke him. The constable showed great patience and forbearance.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529910992548896769

Seems from a good family. It was the training of good parents that he did not retaliate to a woman. The patience shown by this young policeman in response to this woman's constant insults is visible, otherwise the woman tried her best to provoke the policeman.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1529474452295233538

 
Same behavior should be adopted on this this forum, ignore the abusive members, they will get tired and eventually will die down or behave better.
 

