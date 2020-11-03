What's new

Good News: Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against GIDC

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed all review petitions against the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and sought a comprehensive report from the federal government regarding commencement of work on laying of the North-South pipeline and TAPI pipeline.

1604385045202.png


A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, dismissed all review petitions filed by around 85 textile mills, cotton mills, sugar mills, ceramics companies, chemicals, CNG filling stations, match factories, cement companies and aluminum industries against the GIDC levy.

In August, the apex court, in its 47–page with a 2-1 majority judgment, had declared the levy imposed under the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The court, however, had held that the federal government shall take all steps to commence work on laying of the North-South pipeline within six months, TAPI pipeline as its laying in Afghanistan reaches the stage where work on the project in Pakistan can start conveniently and on IP pipeline as the sanctions on Iran are no more an impediment.

www.thenews.com.pk

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against GIDC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed all review petitions against the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess and sought a comprehensive report from the federal government regarding...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

PTI Government waived around Rs 300 billion to powerful gas consumers. Opposition threatened to go to court against this ordinance and termed it as an NRO.

"An ordinance was issued with a view to recover fifty per cent of the stuck revenue by way of an out-of-court settlement after consultation with the industry," read the handout by the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the PM office statement, the total amount under dispute in the GIDC litigation from January 2012 to December 2018 is about Rs417 billion. (Source)

After stiff opposition to the ordinance PM withdrew the ordinance with a caution:


The prime minister, has however warned people that taking the matter to court "carries a risk because the decision could go either way".

This means that the entire disputed amount could either be recovered or the entirety of it lost, with the government "possibly forgoing any prospect of future revenue collections under this head".

Furthermore, the government would then have to bear the burden of administering refunds of Rs295 billion of the principal amount, the statement has cautioned. (Source)



 
H

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
Govt should recover and use this god damnn money from these leeches ... its govt money, stop getting blackmail from power sector .... money collected from people of Pakistan ... Imran Khan has some horrible advisor on energy ... fire them all... all these advisor either own or executives of energy companies .
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
HAIDER said:
Govt should recover and use this god damnn money from these leeches ... its govt money, stop getting blackmail from power sector .... money collected from people of Pakistan ... Imran Khan has some horrible advisor on energy ... fire them all... all these advisor either own or executives of energy companies .
lip service is fine but don't expect Imran Khan delivering you results.

Pakistan has lost more$ into oblivion in past 2 years, as compare to rest of the entire history of Pakistan. Facts behind this colossal mismanagement of funds will not be pretty either.
This is why, Imran Khan's entire focus is on consolidation of power, rather than building institutions.

NDMA was built by Musharraf. Today all Pakistan should thank him and pray for his health.

I wonder what legacy would Imran Khan will leave behind.
 
H

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
BATMAN said:
lip service is fine but don't expect Imran Khan delivering you results.

Pakistan has lost more$ into oblivion in past 2 years, as compare to rest of the entire history of Pakistan. Facts behind this colossal mismanagement of funds will not be pretty either.
This is why, Imran Khan's entire focus is on consolidation of power, rather than building institutions.

NDMA was built by Musharraf. Today all Pakistan should thank him and pray for his health.

I wonder what legacy would Imran Khan will leave behind.
I am little scared of his economic reforms. Specially his energy team from Nadeem Baber to Razzaq Dawood... they all known crooks and how he will mange these people .... god knows ... Those who exploit Nawaz govt , now same people are in his cabinet ....
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
BATMAN said:
I wonder what legacy would Imran Khan will leave behind.
Bhasha dam, ML-1 railway line, resurgent Textile exports, all time high export record in 2020, Health card issuence to KPK, Kohala Hydro-Power dam, Karachi Circular railway Azad Pattan Dam, One of best COVID-19 response in the world (as per Larry Summers & WHO), South Punjab provice......

And if Karachi rebuilding project is not derailed by PPP then you would have half a doze more items to add in that list. And I almost forgot, few new cities ....
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
Crimson Blue said:
Bhasha dam, ML-1 railway line, resurgent Textile exports, all time high export record in 2020, Health card issuence to KPK, Kohala Hydro-Power dam, Karachi Circular railway Azad Pattan Dam, One of best COVID-19 response in the world (as per Larry Summers & WHO), South Punjab provice......

And if Karachi rebuilding project is not derailed by PPP then you would have half a doze more items to add in that list. And I almost forgot, few new cities ....
You are hitting your head against a wall. :hitwall:
My suggestion dont bother!
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Crimson Blue said:
Bhasha dam, ML-1 railway line, resurgent Textile exports, all time high export record in 2020, Health card issuence to KPK, Kohala Hydro-Power dam, Karachi Circular railway Azad Pattan Dam, One of best COVID-19 response in the world (as per Larry Summers & WHO), South Punjab provice......

And if Karachi rebuilding project is not derailed by PPP then you would have half a doze more items to add in that list. And I almost forgot, few new cities ....
Bahasa dam's tenders were called in mid 90's, don't know the reason why it's crawling until today.

ML1 is a wrong planning. Not saying railway line shouldn't be built, it's simply wrongly planned... most likely there exists no proper planning, and this will be another case of burning borrowed billion$ on poorly planned project, as always. M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, are all wrongly planned, but since already executed there's no logic in holding back construction of M6. Bad luck continues, comes Imran Khan, first decision he made was to cancel the award of M6.
What's the sane logic in holding back shortest, yet most strategic run of the Karachi-Peshawar motor?
Seriously, i'm more interested to know the reason behind Imran Khan's apparently a strategic blunder, rather than seeing it getting built. Unfortunately, in all structure of state, no one knows the answer.
BTW contract was awarded to same Chinese company, who built the longest and the best ever M5.
So we can exclude quality and contractual mistrust. Here as well, I only read usual malice of Imran Khan mafia against Pakistan.

COVID was deliberate import from Iran... if there was no Imran Khan there will be no import on the first place.
This will remain the biggest ever crime of any individual or country against Pakistan's security and safety. Just matter of time, that case will be investigated.
As well all foreign aid is spent on Zanibyoon FIGHTERS, who brought COVID from Iran to Pakistan. Audit is needed there as well.

Only thing what Imran Khan master minded was release of Abhinadan.
 
