Good News: Supreme Court dismisses review petitions against GIDC



The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed all review petitions against the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and sought a comprehensive report from the federal government regarding commencement of work on laying of the North-South pipeline and TAPI pipeline.







A three-member special bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, dismissed all review petitions filed by around 85 textile mills, cotton mills, sugar mills, ceramics companies, chemicals, CNG filling stations, match factories, cement companies and aluminum industries against the GIDC levy.



In August, the apex court, in its 47–page with a 2-1 majority judgment, had declared the levy imposed under the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2015, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.



The court, however, had held that the federal government shall take all steps to commence work on laying of the North-South pipeline within six months, TAPI pipeline as its laying in Afghanistan reaches the stage where work on the project in Pakistan can start conveniently and on IP pipeline as the sanctions on Iran are no more an impediment.



PTI Government waived around Rs 300 billion to powerful gas consumers. Opposition threatened to go to court against this ordinance and termed it as an NRO.

"An ordinance was issued with a view to recover fifty per cent of the stuck revenue by way of an out-of-court settlement after consultation with the industry," read the handout by the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the PM office statement, the total amount under dispute in the GIDC litigation from January 2012 to December 2018 is about Rs417 billion. (

After stiff opposition to the ordinance PM withdrew the ordinance with a caution:





The prime minister, has however warned people that taking the matter to court "carries a risk because the decision could go either way".



This means that the entire disputed amount could either be recovered or the entirety of it lost, with the government "possibly forgoing any prospect of future revenue collections under this head".



Furthermore, the government would then have to bear the burden of administering refunds of Rs295 billion of the principal amount, the statement has cautioned. (

