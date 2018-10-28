What's new

Good news: Saudi Arabia to deposit US $ 3 Billion into Pakistan's State bank

Source: https://www.spa.gov.sa/2298917

اقتصادي / المملكة تدعم الاقتصاد الباكستاني بوديعة في البنك المركزي الباكستاني من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية

الرياض 20 ربيع الأول 1443 هـ الموافق 26 أكتوبر 2021 م واس
أعلن الصندوق السعودي للتنمية عن صدور التوجيه الكريم بإيداع مبلغ ثلاثة مليارات دولار لدى البنك المركزي الباكستاني لمساعدة الحكومة الباكستانية على دعم احتياطاتها من العملة الأجنبية ودعمها في مواجهة تداعيات جائحة كورونا.
وأضاف الصندوق، أنه بالإضافة إلى ذلك فقد صدر التوجيه الكريم بتمويل تجارة المشتقات النفطية بمبلغ إجمالي قدره مليار ومئتي مليون دولار خلال السنة.
وبين الصندوق أن هذه التوجيهات الكريمة تؤكد موقف المملكة المستمر في دعم اقتصاد جمهورية باكستان الشقيقة.
// انتهى //
21:27ت م
0222

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453079018761228288
 
Here PM is going country to country for getting $ to stay Pak afloat and there is TLP who wants to finish trade with France and his Ambassador out which would result in loss of GSP+ status.
 
Saudi Arabia deposits $3b in SBP reserves

Kingdom also announces financing oil derivatives trade worth $1.2 billion


News Desk
October 27, 2021


the crown prince of saudi arabia muhammad bin salman receives prime minister imran khan upon his arrival at middle east green initiative summit in riyadh photo pm office


The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman receives Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his arrival at Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh. PHOTO: PM OFFICE


The Saudi Development Fund (SDB) has announced a “generous directive” to deposit $3 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves to help the Pakistani government support its foreign exchange reserves in the face of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued by the kingdom late Tuesday.

In addition, the kingdom has also announced financing the oil derivatives trade for a total of $1.2 billion during the year, the fund said.

“The fund indicated that these generous directives confirm the Kingdom's continued position in supporting the economy of our sister Republic of Pakistan,” read the statement.

Development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, PM Imran met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh and discussed bilateral ties among other matters including Afghan crisis.

While discussing bilateral ties, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the significance Pakistan attached to its strategic ties with the kingdom.

He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its steadfast support to Pakistan at every crucial juncture.
“The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all fields,” read the official statement.

The latest development came only days after Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again failed to reach a staff-level agreement at the scheduled time because of differences over the macroeconomic framework and deepening uncertainty over the future roadmap of the economy.

The fresh round of talks from October 4 to 15 for the release of the $1 billion loan tranche and receiving a good economic health certificate remained inconclusive.

The talks failed despite Pakistan having implemented a prior condition of increasing electricity and petroleum products prices. However, both sides have shown resolve to remain engaged.

In October 2018, Saudi Arabia had announced a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan’s ailing economy, which included oil supply on deferred payment worth $3 billion while $3 billion in balance of payment support.

The two friendly countries had signed agreements on the sidelines of the second edition of the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh. Following the agreement, Saudi Arabia deposited $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan to ease pressure on foreign exchange.

Under the deferred payment facility, Saudi Arabia had committed to provide crude oil on one-year deferred payment which amounted to $3 billion. However, soon after the agreement, the two sides developed differences and Pakistan could not even use half of this facility.
 
After loss of India in t20 to Pakistan, looks like another bad news for Sharif family and their supporters.
 
Thread already running:

Thread already running:

Good news: Saudi Arabia to deposit US $ 3 Billion into Pakistan's State bank

Source: https://www.spa.gov.sa/2298917 اقتصادي / المملكة تدعم الاقتصاد الباكستاني بوديعة في البنك المركزي الباكستاني من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية الرياض 20 ربيع الأول 1443 هـ الموافق 26 أكتوبر 2021 م واس أعلن الصندوق السعودي للتنمية عن صدور التوجيه الكريم بإيداع مبلغ ثلاثة مليارات دولار لدى...
defence.pk
 
TheDarkKnight said:
Is MBS trying to spoil US leverage in their ongoing negotiations with Pakistan for ALOC?
Click to expand...
Not really, we'll still need the IMF, and the FATF grey list is yet more leverage. As for this move, Saudis had initially done the exact same thing at the start of IK's tenor, then relations soured for while. They've been mended since, and what we're seeing is the return of some normalcy in Saudi-Pak ties.
 
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Pakistanis have recently been disrespectful of the saudis, without seeing their part of the picture. This should show the true patriots, who is the friend. After all the hatred, they help us while iran, after all chamchageeri still backstabs us.
 
TNT said:
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Pakistanis have recently been disrespectful of the saudis, without seeing their part of the picture. This should show the true patriots, who is the friend. After all the hatred, they help us while iran, after all chamchageeri still backstabs us.
Click to expand...
a lot of PDFers miss the memo @waz @Dalit

you can see a lot of hot air on Russia-China-Iran-Pakistan-Turkey alliance. There is nothing wrong with such alliance except it does not solve anything
 
