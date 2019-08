Good News! Pressure On Reserves And Currency Will Ease By June Next Year If July 2019 Trade Trend Continues – Razak Dawood

The government is keenly monitoring the efforts by all concerned departments to ensure compliance with the terms of credibility and transparency in transactions; Abdul Razak Dawood.

China has agreed to allow us (Pakistan) duty-free exports in certain segments worth $1 billion during the ongoing year.

If July 2019 trend of 14 pc increase in exports continues the current account deficit should come down to $6-7bn by June 2020.