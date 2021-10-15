Good News "Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power" Geo TV

Government approves Rs1.68 per unit increase in power tariff: sources Sources inform Geo News that the cabinet has approved the increase in power tariff through a circulation summary

The federal government on Friday has approved an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.68 per unit, sources informed Geo News.Sources added that the cabinet has approved the increase in power tariff through a circulation summary.Considering the summary sent by the Ministry of Energy for approval, the government increased electricity prices by Rs1.68 per unit.In a bid to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the government had sought the federal cabinet’s approval to increase electricity tariff by Rs1.68 per unit or nearly 14%.hope this government comes into there sense and increase petrol prices upto PKR 150 and than one more thing is to do is that they increase interest rate up 10% so that we can stop useless and artificiality consumption demand.I support this PTI move and people should support reforms but not fake growth or cars sales.