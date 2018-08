Yes. Yes. Yes. Everybody knows the biggest asset Pakistan has is the oversea Pakistani's. We generate more money for Pakistan [check out the remittances] then any industry or business inside Pakistan. Without us the country would come to a stand still. While the corrupt Pakistani leaders, politicians, bureucrats, businessmen send money abroad and stash it in apartments in London or Swiss accounts we send money to Pakistan - at least $20 billion last year. We keep airlines, banks, airports, taxis, housing, restaurent industry etc in Pakistan going by spending our foreign currncy in Pakistan.



In fact we ex-pats if assured of security of our investments could be the biggest source of funding. And frrankly that deserves a bloody right to a vote.



Hurrah for Imran Khan!

