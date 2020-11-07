What's new

Good News China will work with Russia on policy towards US, says ambassador to Moscow

China will work with Russia on policy towards US, says ambassador to Moscow
  • Zhang Hanhui tells Russian news agency Interfax that the two countries have a ‘special responsibility’ to maintain world peace and stability
  • Joe Biden has pledged to take a tough stance towards Beijing and Moscow and is working to strengthen relations with US allies

1615373829863.png


Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China is willing to maintain regular communications with Russia about their policies towards the United States, the country’s ambassador to Moscow has said ahead of
Joe Biden
’s virtual summit with key allies in Asia and a high-level US visit to Japan and South Korea.
Zhang Hanhui also defended the military cooperation between the two countries, which he described as an “important pillar” of their relationship and an “important safeguard” in maintaining strategic balance of the world.
“Fifty years ago, the US and China opened the door to a relationship that had been closed for decades, and now, 50 years later, the United States should correct the mistakes it has made over time … and adopt a positive and constructive policy towards China,” Zhang told Interfax, a Russian news agency, according to a transcript published on the embassy’s website on Tuesday.
