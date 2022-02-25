Good News As Ukraine crisis deepens, China lifts all wheat-import restrictions on Russia

What's new

As Ukraine crisis deepens, China lifts all wheat-import restrictions on Russia

As Ukraine crisis deepens, China lifts all wheat-import restrictions on Russia​

  • Agreement reflects deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow while addressing China’s need to enhance food security
  • China could provide a lifeline to Russia’s economy after the United States and its allies imposed swift economic sanctions on Moscow this week

Frank Tang

Frank Tang in Beijing
Published: 10:15pm, 24 Feb, 2022


China says it is fully open to Russian wheat imports, in the latest sign of their strengthening bilateral ties amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Bloomberg

China has announced it is fully open to Russian wheat imports, in the latest sign of their strengthening bilateral ties as the Ukraine crisis is unfolding before a global audience and in the wake of fresh sanctions being imposed on Moscow.
The announcement by China’s General Administration of Customs was made public on Thursday, hours after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine. However, the agreement was part of a package of deals made during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing early this month.
China had previously restricted imports of Russian grain due to phytosanitary concerns – measures for the control of plant diseases, especially in agricultural crops – and China’s latest customs statement also said Russia would take all measures to mitigate infestation risks.

