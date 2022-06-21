Good new, NEW PMLN health reforms pakistani will consume less unhealthy ghee and sugar

ziaulislam said: Any sugar is harmful due to its caloric value

Avoid any and all sugars as much as possible

Once u stop using sugar tea u will get use to it

ziaulislam said: For ghee its saturated fat use cooking oil but limit that too(we use it too much!)

ziaulislam said: For flour use whole flour. Dont buy refined ata..go and buy regular flour and then go mill it yourself..i wont trust any brands in pakistan



Madia is harmful because of low fiber= constipation diverticulosis and cancer

True!We stopped adding sugar in tea about 10 years ago when my wife got diagnosed for gestational diabetes and noticed that other tea drinking cultures like japanese, chinese and koreans also do not add sugar to tea. They drink tea more for flavour and less for taste unlike us where tea tastes more like a sugar syrup.Both countries should also experiment with rice barn oil, IMHO. Its a decent oil. Both countries produce a lot of rice so there will be rice barn too. Other oils like olive oil in non-fried cooking is also good. Very flavourful and very light. I have seen people add it on chicken breast and it tastes delicious.20-30 years back, we used to have flour mills in every street. You get your own flour from the wheat you bought. It used to be totally pure.