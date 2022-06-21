Good new, NEW PMLN health reforms pakistani will consume less unhealthy ghee and sugar

ziaulislam
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Excellent decison
As cardiologist i support this move
@Norwegian
Finally someone thinking about poor people health
This isn't funny anymore. Maybe to expats but for Pakistanis living in Pakistan... Things are going to get very tough.
Mere bahi they can't afford to import palm oil.View attachment 855614
Well pakistanis living in pakistan have abused and cursed us for 3 years..so honestly my heart doesnt hurtThis isn't funny anymore. Maybe to expats but for Pakistanis living in Pakistan... Things are going to get very tough.
More like the country has unoffically bankruotedMere bahi they can't afford to import palm oil.
While the majority don't... Problem is many do. Morality is definitely an issue with Pakistanis.Pakistanis living in Pakistan need to stop being corrupt and/or supporting corrupt. Otherwise, they will be living in a totally collapse destroyed zombie state .....
Who has abused you and for what ? Are you talking about PTI ? I'm a PTI supporter and I could guarantee you that neither did PTI took grass root level changes to stop corruption nor did it reduce.... If PTI were to be left alone.. I guarantee you they wouldn't have been able to go into next elections... What establishment, opposition and west did for PTI is keep it alive... Imran has a unique second chance he mustn't mess it up.Well pakistanis living in pakistan have abused and cursed us for 3 years..so honestly my heart doesnt hurt
قوم کو چھترول چا ے
More like the country has unoffically bankruoted
They cant open LLC as there are no dollars, no dollars no imports..
My family sold dollars for 240-250 as people are hoarding them
Dont be surpirised if u wake up one day and people refuse to accept dollars and ask for indian rupee or bengaldeshi takka or dollars
Karachidude while spitting chalia and laal peek....Niazi ki Tarah sab ko apni sehat ka khayal rakhna chahiyay
Janaab, White sugar (Cheeni) is more harmful or saturated fat (ghee)? Which one should we avoid? (I am asking genuinely)As cardiologist i support this move
Wrong majority sayWhile the majority don't... Problem is many do. Morality is definitely an issue with Pakistanis.
Honestly they don't... But Imran's performance was abysmal wrt governance of Punjab.. you know it.Wrong majority say
کھاتا ہے تو لگاتا بی ہے
And thats the problem
Any sugar is harmful due to its caloric valueJanaab, White sugar (Cheeni) is more harmful or saturated fat (ghee)? Which one should we avoid? (I am asking genuinely)
And what about Maida/Refined flour? All the roti/naan are made from it in market.
Better then shahbaz sharif..go to south punjab you will know what i meanHonestly they don't... But Imran's performance was abysmal wrt governance of Punjab.. you know it.
I agree sir its not funnyThis isn't funny anymore. Maybe to expats but for Pakistanis living in Pakistan... Things are going to get very tough.
True!Any sugar is harmful due to its caloric value
Avoid any and all sugars as much as possible
Once u stop using sugar tea u will get use to it
Both countries should also experiment with rice barn oil, IMHO. Its a decent oil. Both countries produce a lot of rice so there will be rice barn too. Other oils like olive oil in non-fried cooking is also good. Very flavourful and very light. I have seen people add it on chicken breast and it tastes delicious.For ghee its saturated fat use cooking oil but limit that too(we use it too much!)
20-30 years back, we used to have flour mills in every street. You get your own flour from the wheat you bought. It used to be totally pure.For flour use whole flour. Dont buy refined ata..go and buy regular flour and then go mill it yourself..i wont trust any brands in pakistan
Madia is harmful because of low fiber= constipation diverticulosis and cancer