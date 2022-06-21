What's new

Good new, NEW PMLN health reforms pakistani will consume less unhealthy ghee and sugar

FB_IMG_1655834629750.jpg


Excellent decison
As cardiologist i support this move

Finally someone thinking about poor people health
 
Iron Shrappenel said:
This isn't funny anymore. Maybe to expats but for Pakistanis living in Pakistan... Things are going to get very tough.
Click to expand...
Well pakistanis living in pakistan have abused and cursed us for 3 years..so honestly my heart doesnt hurt

قوم کو چھترول چا ے

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Mere bahi they can't afford to import palm oil.
Click to expand...
More like the country has unoffically bankruoted
They cant open LLC as there are no dollars, no dollars no imports..

My family sold dollars for 240-250 as people are hoarding them

Dont be surpirised if u wake up one day and people refuse to accept dollars and ask for indian rupee or bengaldeshi takka or dollars
 
Clutch said:
Pakistanis living in Pakistan need to stop being corrupt and/or supporting corrupt. Otherwise, they will be living in a totally collapse destroyed zombie state .....
Click to expand...
While the majority don't... Problem is many do. Morality is definitely an issue with Pakistanis.
 
ziaulislam said:
Well pakistanis living in pakistan have abused and cursed us for 3 years..so honestly my heart doesnt hurt

قوم کو چھترول چا ے


More like the country has unoffically bankruoted
They cant open LLC as there are no dollars, no dollars no imports..

My family sold dollars for 240-250 as people are hoarding them

Dont be surpirised if u wake up one day and people refuse to accept dollars and ask for indian rupee or bengaldeshi takka or dollars
Click to expand...
Who has abused you and for what ? Are you talking about PTI ? I'm a PTI supporter and I could guarantee you that neither did PTI took grass root level changes to stop corruption nor did it reduce.... If PTI were to be left alone.. I guarantee you they wouldn't have been able to go into next elections... What establishment, opposition and west did for PTI is keep it alive... Imran has a unique second chance he mustn't mess it up.

karachidude86 said:
Niazi ki Tarah sab ko apni sehat ka khayal rakhna chahiyay
Click to expand...
Karachidude while spitting chalia and laal peek....
 
HydraChess said:
Janaab, White sugar (Cheeni) is more harmful or saturated fat (ghee)? Which one should we avoid? (I am asking genuinely)
And what about Maida/Refined flour? All the roti/naan are made from it in market.
Click to expand...
Any sugar is harmful due to its caloric value
Avoid any and all sugars as much as possible
Once u stop using sugar tea u will get use to it

For ghee its saturated fat use cooking oil but limit that too(we use it too much!)

For flour use whole flour. Dont buy refined ata..go and buy regular flour and then go mill it yourself..i wont trust any brands in pakistan

Madia is harmful because of low fiber= constipation diverticulosis and cancer

Paksitani have 3x the coronaries disease as compared to western people

Iron Shrappenel said:
Honestly they don't... But Imran's performance was abysmal wrt governance of Punjab.. you know it.
Click to expand...
Better then shahbaz sharif..go to south punjab you will know what i mean

So let the chatrool begin
 
Iron Shrappenel said:
This isn't funny anymore. Maybe to expats but for Pakistanis living in Pakistan... Things are going to get very tough.
Click to expand...
I agree sir its not funny
Sending just 100$ for extended family every few month is big relief for them but just an hourly wage for me

Things have gotten really bad
There was ray of hope with economy picking up pace but establishment wants to keep people poor so they can enjoy and suck the blood off

Bengalis realized that let see when pakistanis will realize it
fb.watch

حکومت تیس چالیس ہزار روپے... - Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | حکومت تیس چالیس ہزار روپے تنخواہ میں بجٹ بنا کر دکھائے؟ غربت بھوک افلاس لوٹ مار آج قوم کا مقدر اورنصیب ہے مرضی ہے شہباز شریف پروا کریں نہ کریں

3.4K views, 547 likes, 3 loves, 39 comments, 408 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath: حکومت تیس چالیس ہزار روپے تنخواہ میں بجٹ بنا کر دکھائے؟ غربت بھوک افلاس لوٹ مار آج...
fb.watch fb.watch

I use to use ria.com for sending money
But now i am doing to through hawala as dollar in open market is outragious and is running around 240-250 as people are hoarding dollars
 
ziaulislam said:
Any sugar is harmful due to its caloric value
Avoid any and all sugars as much as possible
Once u stop using sugar tea u will get use to it
Click to expand...
True!
We stopped adding sugar in tea about 10 years ago when my wife got diagnosed for gestational diabetes and noticed that other tea drinking cultures like japanese, chinese and koreans also do not add sugar to tea. They drink tea more for flavour and less for taste unlike us where tea tastes more like a sugar syrup.

ziaulislam said:
For ghee its saturated fat use cooking oil but limit that too(we use it too much!)
Click to expand...
Both countries should also experiment with rice barn oil, IMHO. Its a decent oil. Both countries produce a lot of rice so there will be rice barn too. Other oils like olive oil in non-fried cooking is also good. Very flavourful and very light. I have seen people add it on chicken breast and it tastes delicious.

ziaulislam said:
For flour use whole flour. Dont buy refined ata..go and buy regular flour and then go mill it yourself..i wont trust any brands in pakistan

Madia is harmful because of low fiber= constipation diverticulosis and cancer
Click to expand...
20-30 years back, we used to have flour mills in every street. You get your own flour from the wheat you bought. It used to be totally pure.
 

