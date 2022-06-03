Good move by establishment

The decision to stay neutral by the establishment is being criticized by many members of this forum. However, I beg to differ. If the Imran Khan had been allowed to continue government for its full term, then surely Pakistan would have defaulted. In this regard, the role of COAS Bajwa should be praised as he is still a target of media for this statesman like decision. The plan is still fresh in Imran Khan's mind as he recently said that Pakistan would be divided into three parts under Shehbaz Sharif government and that the army would be the first to suffer.



Imran Khan is right in a sense that due to the financial constraints put upon the army due to Imran Khan's deliberate failed performance, COAS Bajwa had announced the plan to decrease the military manpower size by 60-70 thousand.



Pakistan should remove Customs Duties with Afghanistan and if possible with Iran also and reactivate ECO as a regional trading hub.