Good move by establishment

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
477
-4
313
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The decision to stay neutral by the establishment is being criticized by many members of this forum. However, I beg to differ. If the Imran Khan had been allowed to continue government for its full term, then surely Pakistan would have defaulted. In this regard, the role of COAS Bajwa should be praised as he is still a target of media for this statesman like decision. The plan is still fresh in Imran Khan's mind as he recently said that Pakistan would be divided into three parts under Shehbaz Sharif government and that the army would be the first to suffer.

Imran Khan is right in a sense that due to the financial constraints put upon the army due to Imran Khan's deliberate failed performance, COAS Bajwa had announced the plan to decrease the military manpower size by 60-70 thousand.

Pakistan should remove Customs Duties with Afghanistan and if possible with Iran also and reactivate ECO as a regional trading hub.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,079
-7
8,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
R2D2 said:
The decision to stay neutral by the establishment is being criticized by many members of this forum. However, I beg to differ. If the Imran Khan had been allowed to continue government for its full term, then surely Pakistan would have defaulted. In this regard, the role of COAS Bajwa should be praised as he is still a target of media for this statesman like decision. The plan is still fresh in Imran Khan's mind as he recently said that Pakistan would be divided into three parts under Shehbaz Sharif government and that the army would be the first to suffer.

Imran Khan is right in a sense that due to the financial constraints put upon the army due to Imran Khan's deliberate failed performance, COAS Bajwa had announced the plan to decrease the military manpower size by 60-70 thousand.

Pakistan should remove Customs Duties with Afghanistan and if possible with Iran also and reactivate ECO as a regional trading hub.
Click to expand...

BJ's job, that he gets paid for, and is held accountable for is to ensure Pakistan's integrity.
That very integrity is being put to dogs, in the western border and on Balochistan.
BJ's men are dying, while being ill trained, and ill equipped; all the while being low in morale.

The men responsible for this, are busy accumulating wealth and power, while being answerable to none.

BJ, along with his predecessors should be brought to answer what and how they have delivered on their responsibilities.

stop this neutral drama, everyone knows this is a lie.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,950
3
19,063
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mir Bajwa & Co. are not at all neutral. They played the key and decisive role in removal of PTI government, and are now fully supporting this current Criminal Political Mafia, in all aspects, including severe actions against IK and PTI.
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
477
-4
313
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The followers of a Charismatic leader are mesmerized by his personality and fail to see reality as it is compared to as it is shown. This is the age of media and even false news that moves around the social media makes a dent into any entity. Political leaders are so adept at putting a spin on any news that their followers gobble it up up as the truth.

However, things are still fresh and it will take some time for the truth to set in, in the light of changed circumstances.

Propaganda is a very powerful tool and it is very difficult to separate the truth from the falsehood.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
408
1
665
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
PTI if continued to be allowed to govern would have done satisfactorily, if previous 3.5 years were to go by. Look at the macroeconomic indicators, they were in the right direction.

PDM on the other hand is a disaster and came through 'chor ka rasta'.

There is increasing evidence, Bajwa and co. did not just stay neutral but they were parties in abetting the regime change. The opposite of the job he's supposed to do.
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
1,397
0
1,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this happen!

keep a frog in a pit hole, it will determine that pit hole being whole world. same is the case with us.

with decades of corrupt environment, we agreed to it and now talk everything keeping corruption as a necessary ingredient of the society.

same is the case when we speak of democracy in Pakistan we add a necessary ingredient and that is establishment. when we can't even define democracy right lest we think applying it?
then we should give up calling democracy, a democracy.

edit: and how fool we are when we say someone being neutral like we don't know how neutral is neutral when it suits otherwise ascendance if the path that is followed.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,670
28
38,592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IK at start of his term highlighted the issue of stunted growth in Pakistan, As in majority of cases - he is proven damn right on this one as well.
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

