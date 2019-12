As a Pakistani i deeply and sincerely appreciate Modis efforts in destroying the so called mantra and gimmickry of secularism. India was supposed to be a country for all faiths!!!!Thanks Modi you have shown the true form of extremism which our forefathers anticipated 70 years ago. The fire you lit up will never extinguish,your whole country is on the brink.This time no corner of your country has been spared.States & Districts where internet is shut currently: - Kashmir -Tripura - Meghalaya - Arunachal - Assam - Saharanpur, U.P - Kalaburgi city, Karnataka.The police has been given a free reign to crush the protestors with extreme use of brute force and have even enlisted non-policemen (presumably Muslim hating RSS goons seeking opportunities for violence against Muslims and women) to carry out excesses against the students.Its the right time for the Indian Muslims to demand further autonomy and if need be take up arms against the oppressors and extremists. The Extremists will always consider you as Pakistanis no matter what you do for them. Its high time you embrace theagain as your forefathers once did.