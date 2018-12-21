Good Evening Everyone. Night Hawk here

Good Evening Everyone



I am an independent researcher (besides being a full-time dreamer and a die-hard foodie) interested in Military psychology, conflict, peace, dynamics of war, international humanitarian law and post war rehabilitation.



Well i am here in hope of collecting some data for my research work. Besides, getting some up to date information and analysis on geopolitics. I know about this forum for a long time, thought to explore it more.



Umm about my future plans... To travel the world and to swim in the arctic.

Then a cottage in mountains, full of books, a horse, bow/arrows and me.



Yeah, That's all, folks!