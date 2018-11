Good Deeds done by TLP In Name of Rasool and God

On the other hand Police has Killed and Injured a few as well...! - Killing them is Justified by any law? even if they are damaging public or private properties with non lethal weapons or by hand?



Protesters always do this all over the world and authorities dont kill them. Oh yeah they do.... in Occupied Kashmir, Palestine...



Although i protest against the decision that was made to please the enemies of islam. I don't advocate the burning of vehicles, and destroying anything. However, the protests should be made peaceful and peaceful protests should not be tortured and people should not be compelled to respond to authorities.



Clash between people and authorities MUST be prevented.



And mind you, The Protests are Protests and They GO VIOLENT ALL over the globe. Pakistan is not an exception. Its just you don't hear or see them on mainstream channels.

