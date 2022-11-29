Good Bye General Bajwa!

So,General Bajwa did what anyone would have done as well if put into his shoes.I will respect him - because he, for the first time in history of Pakistan, paved the way for non-dynastic, comparatively honest leader, IK to come into power.IK wouldn't have become a PM if not for Mr Bajwa's help...IK was able to triumph over these seasoned players only because of General Bajwa's help.General Bajwa tried to remain firm with Khan until situation becomesto handle. He did what he considered right.27 Feb 2019 is also a medal on General Bajwa's chest. Indians got humiliated right under his command.He has done his 6 years now. Good and bad and all. He was not in control of many things yet tried to / responded to it to the best of his training and policy.He had his shortcomings and may have did wrong terribly somewhere but I believe he was and is loyal to his country. Sometimes we get overwhelmed and that's understandable.I wish him all the best for his future.Respect from Karachi.Thank you!