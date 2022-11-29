What's new

Good Bye General Bajwa!

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
7,207
9
17,547
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So,

General Bajwa did what anyone would have done as well if put into his shoes.

I will respect him - because he, for the first time in history of Pakistan, paved the way for non-dynastic, comparatively honest leader, IK to come into power.

IK wouldn't have become a PM if not for Mr Bajwa's help...IK was able to triumph over these seasoned players only because of General Bajwa's help.

General Bajwa tried to remain firm with Khan until situation becomes too hot to handle. He did what he considered right.

He is not a traitor at all as said by many on this forum. That's bullshit.

27 Feb 2019 is also a medal on General Bajwa's chest. Indians got humiliated right under his command.

He has done his 6 years now. Good and bad and all. He was not in control of many things yet tried to / responded to it to the best of his training and policy.

He had his shortcomings and may have did wrong terribly somewhere but I believe he was and is loyal to his country. Sometimes we get overwhelmed and that's understandable.

It was a tough ride overall. Only few, with no political affiliations would understand!

I wish him all the best for his future.

Respect from Karachi.

Thank you!

:pakistan:

1014633_331343_General_updates.jpg
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
4,088
3
8,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bhai polish karna chorh do

Mulk ka diwalia hogya hai wo socho

PradoTLC said:
Worst CoAS in living memory… he makes the Indians look good
Click to expand...

India attacked Pakistani soil Mian Channu with Brahmos (nuclear capabale supersonic missile) on March 9, 2022.

While in ISPR press briefing were busy trying to undermine the attack instead of retaliation.

Asif Ghafoor (former DG ISPR) said we will respond India 3times more, what happened to it?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Maula Jatt
ARMY CHIEF QAMAR BAJWA’S FAMILY BECOMES BILLIONAIRE WITHIN THE LAST SIX YEARS
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
250
Views
7K
imadul
imadul
HAIDER
General Bajwa in US to meet Biden administration officials
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
LeGenD
  • Locked
ISPR responds over audio message of former COAS General (R) Aslam Baig against General Bajwa
Replies
0
Views
851
LeGenD
LeGenD
Path-Finder
Army chief regrets accepting earlier extension, sources
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
2K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa
2
Replies
17
Views
378
PakAlp
PakAlp

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom