Good Afternoon

Good Afternoon,

I am Indian Sikh living in Australia. I joined pdf few days ago. I was not aware that I need to introduce myself here so doing it now. :wave:
 
Good evening (or morning I should say),

I live in the middle of the US and it is almost 3 A.M here. Anyways, welcome to the forum :wave:.
 
Welcome Mr Singh,

The Guest House

This being human is a guest house.
Every morning a new arrival.
A joy, a depression, a meanness,
some momentary awareness comes
as an unexpected visitor.
Welcome and entertain them all!
Even if they are a crowd of sorrows,
who violently sweep your house
empty of its furniture,
still, treat each guest honorably.
He may be clearing you out
for some new delight.
The dark thought, the shame, the malice.
meet them at the door laughing and invite them in.
Be grateful for whatever comes.
because each has been sent
as a guide from beyond.

— Jellaludin Rumi,
 
WOW, Thanks for such a meaningful welcome! :smitten:
 
