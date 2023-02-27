What's new

Gonzalo Varela: World Bank, Inflation, Taxes, Real Estate, Economic Reforms, and Dollars

Gonzalo Varela: World Bank, Inflation, Taxes, Real Estate, Economic Reforms, and Dollars



Gonzalo Varela is the Senior Economist from The World Bank.

00:00 Introduction
02:06 Challenges in Pakistan's economy
04:57 The boom & bust cycle
10:22 Pakistan Vs. Vietnam & Bangladesh
12:08 Taxes
15:06 Real estate market
23:41 The banking system
24:49 India’s demonetization
31:02 Pakistan’s banking system
35:57 The economic success of Uruguay
45:42 Exports
50:05 Free float dollars
58:20 The report
01:00:42 Female employment
01:06:41 Policy interventions
01:12:47 Public Transport
01:14:42 The growth of enterprises
01:22:42 Survey on managerial practices
01:25:21 Upgrading capabilities
 
Here is Gonzalo's report: https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/handle/10986/38133

From Swimming in Sand to High and Sustainable Growth : A Roadmap to Reduce Distortions in the Allocation of Resources and Talent in the Pakistani Economy​


This report focuses on growth in Pakistan, and on key aspects of its proximate determinants: productivity, capital, and talent accumulation. Productivity is crucial in accounting for differences in standards of living across countries and time. In addition, and particularly at the level of development of Pakistan, factor accumulation, investment, and human capital, also matters. Specific and policy relevant questions around these broad themes are this report's center of attention. The underlying framework of analysis and orientation of public policy recommendations is what is known as the 'ABC' of growth. This 'ABC' implies improving allocative efficiency of resources and talent, encouraging business-to-business connections and spillovers, and strengthening firms' capabilities. Public policies oriented to create an enabling environment around these three pillars will be powerful in boosting sustainable growth. However, the efficient allocation of talent and resources, and the business-to business interactions leading to spillovers and the conditions to upgrade capabilities, are limited by economic distortions (or market failures) that inhibit the growth process, sometimes making it as difficult as swimming in sand.

Citation

“World Bank Group. 2022. From Swimming in Sand to High and Sustainable Growth : A Roadmap to Reduce Distortions in the Allocation of Resources and Talent in the Pakistani Economy. Pakistan Economic Memorandum;. World Bank, Washington, DC. © World Bank. https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/handle/10986/38133 License: CC BY 3.0 IGO.”
 

