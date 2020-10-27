Gomutra pills, turmeric extract, spice-mix — the Ayurvedic concoctions under trial for Covid

Curcumin (a turmeric compound) and black pepper tablets to panchgavya, a mixture of five cow products, at least 19 ayurvedic combinations have received approval for clinical trials.

have received approval for clinical trials in the country.

Giloy gomutra (cow urine) capsules

Kabasura kudineer in Tamil Nadu

Turmeric test

Circumin and black pepper

Gomutra pills, turmeric extract, spice-mix — the Ayurvedic concoctions under trial for Covid Curcumin (a turmeric compound) and black pepper tablets to panchgavya, a mixture of five cow products, at least 19 ayurvedic combinations have received approval for clinical trials.