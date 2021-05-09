What's new

#GoMalikRiazTerroristGo trending in Pakistan

#GoMalikRiazTerroristGo

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391326221426900992

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391355186384355328
When they sold land to Malik Riyaz worth nothing but when he developed that area these people comes to their senses that land belongs to them now worth in millions so they started to protest but idiots don't know that without development lands still worth sh@t.....It is the name of Bahria / Malik Riyaz which make their land expensive.

First they sold now they are protesting just to fetch little more money.
 
very sad that we have allowed these feudalists and capitalists to ruin our country and oppress the poor for so long
same with DHA City the land was grabbed by wardi the same way Malik riaz did for bahria!

no difference btw Israeli occupiers and land grabbers in Khi!
 
