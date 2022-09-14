Gomal University closed for indefinite period after threat by ex-minister

Varsity closed for indefinite period Click to expand...

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has requested the police to provide him with security and register an FIR against former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur for allegedly hurling threats at him and instigating the former students to protest after their expulsion from the hostels.Meanwhile, the management closed the varsity for an indefinite period on Tuesday to avert any untoward incident in view of the continuing protests by what it said the former students, who were expelled from hostels by the vice-chancellor.A decision to this effect was taken at the varsity’s syndicate meeting, according to a notification.It is to mention here that a private TV channel ran an audiotape, in which Mr Amin Gandapur criticises Gomal University VC Dr Iftikhar Ahmad for his alleged failure to resolve the issue of assets distribution to the newly-established Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan.On Monday, the VC also wrote a letter to the chancellor – acting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani – informing him about the alleged threats hurled at him by the former federal minister asking him to resign from the VC post.The letter stated that he (Ali Amin) was creating troubles in the university through instigating what he said former varsity students to protest. The VC said the former minister served the protesters with meals and also sent them sound system on the university premises.The letter read: “Since my honour, family and life are threatened by Ali Amin Gandapur, the report is submitted for information, and I seek your directives that what shall I do in these circumstances.”However, Chancellor Mushtaq Ghani, who is also the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker, hit back at the vice-chancellor, directing him to ensure prompt implementation of the decisions of a cabinet committee regarding distribution of assets between the newly-established Agriculture University, Dera, and the Gomal University.PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur threatening messages to Vice Chancellor Gomal University.In a letter issued to the management of Gomal University on Tuesday, Mr Ghani castigated it over the lingering liabilities issue entrusted to it by a committee constituted by the provincial cabinet on March 16, 2021.The letter warned that the vice-chancellor of the Gomal University settle the assets distribution issue until September 15, 2022, failing which would invite serious consequences.Meanwhile, police have been deployed both outside and inside of the Gomal University to avert any unpleasant incident.A press release issued by the police said that district police officer Captain retired Najmul Hasnain Liaquat was in close coordination with DSP Paroa circle Kashif Sattar and the SHO University police station to maintain peace on the campus.The police said all possible measures would be taken for maintenance of peace and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.It merits a mention here that the university has been in the grip of protests for last one month.Ali Amin Ghundapur's version: