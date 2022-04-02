What's new

Goldman Sachs warns the dollar is at risk of losing its dominance, and could end up a lesser player like the UK pound

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,512
-4
15,805
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Harry Robertson
Fri, April 1, 2022, 10:47 PM·3 min read


In this article:



Dollar printing

Concerns have grown that the dollar's dominance could be declining.scanrail/Getty Images
  • Goldman Sachs has said the US dollar faces a number of risks, and could become a lesser currency like the UK pound.
  • The US' tough sanctions on Russia have raised concerns that countries around the world could try to move away from the dollar.
  • Goldman said the US' foreign debts mean that foreign investors may become reluctant to hold dollar assets.
Goldman Sachs has warned the US dollar faces risks that could erode its global dominance, saying it's dealing with some of the same challenges that the British pound faced in the early 1900s.
The move by the US and its allies to freeze Russia's central bank out of much of its foreign currency reserves has raised concerns that countries could start moving away from using the dollar, due to worries about the power the currency grants the US.

Goldman's research note, released Thursday, is a sign major investors are taking the risks to the dollar seriously.
The bank's analysts, including economist Cristina Tessari, said the dollar faces a number of challenges similar to those faced by the British pound before it declined. The pound was once the world's reserve currency, but was supplanted by the dollar in the middle of the 20th century.
Those challenges include the fact that the US has a relatively small share of global trade compared to the dominance of the dollar in global payments. That the country has a deteriorating "net foreign asset position", with rising foreign debts. And that it faces geopolitical problems, such as Russia's war in Ukraine.
Tessari and her colleague Zac Pandl said the US's big debts, stemming from the fact that it is a big importer of goods, could be a particular problem.
International investors became more and more reluctant to hold the British pound after the country racked up major debts in World War II, the Goldman analysts said.
"If a reserve currency issuers' debt is allowed to grow relative to GDP, eventually foreigners may grow reluctant to hold more of it," they wrote.
Gita Gopinath, deputy director at the International Monetary Fund, told the Financial Times this week that Western sanctions against Russia could create a more fragmented global system that could damage the dollar.
She also said increased use of other currencies in world trade would cause national central banks to diversify the foreign reserves that they hold, at the expense of the greenback.
However, many analysts argue the dollar's status as a global reserve currency is safe for the foreseeable future, given there's no viable alternative ready to step in, like the dollar did when it replaced the pound.
Goldman argued that the status of the dollar is largely in the US' hands. "Policies that allow unsustainable current account deficits to persist, lead to the accumulation of large external debts, and/or result in high US inflation, could contribute to substitution into other reserve currencies," the bank's analysts said.

finance.yahoo.com

Goldman Sachs warns the dollar is at risk of losing its dominance, and could end up a lesser player like the UK pound

A note from Goldman Sachs is the latest sign investors are concerned about risks to the dollar's global dominance.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,830
0
2,134
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Actions of US government are based upon same foolish template they always use. Sanctions. This time they shall backfire. The country of Lincholn and Jefferson acting like overgrown child.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,601
7
8,141
Glad Goldman Sachs agrees.

US to shut down Chinese companies if they aid Russia : US Commerce Sec.

It is not wise and necessary to argue over every point made in a thread. The point in question is correct. market cap is only 1 way of measuring. You are misreading information on hand. Following Chinese banks: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) The New Development Bank (NDB) -...
defence.pk

US establishment should remove Biden. This moron has single-handedly antagonized trade partners, oil producers (including shale players within US) and allies.
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2011
2,388
0
2,109
Country
India
Location
India
I dont even get how the world let the dollar dominate so much,
The moment the USD starting pivoting there currency around oil under Regan in the 70s , the USSR at least should have propped up the ruble similarly.
The downfall of the USSR might have cemented the US position.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,793
-10
6,098
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bitcoin and Ethereum will act as the reserve currency, if don't agree don't try to reply me back or I'll spank your ***.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,052
0
1,233
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Splurgenxs said:
I dont even get how the world let the dollar dominate so much,
The moment the USD starting pivoting there currency around oil under Regan in the 70s , the USSR at least should have propped up the ruble similarly.
The downfall of the USSR might have cemented the US position.
Click to expand...
You can thank the Saudis for backing the dollar with their oil. Otherwise its not worth more than toilet paper.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
4,691
-19
7,905
Country
China
Location
United States
Splurgenxs said:
I dont even get how the world let the dollar dominate so much,
The moment the USD starting pivoting there currency around oil under Regan in the 70s , the USSR at least should have propped up the ruble similarly.
The downfall of the USSR might have cemented the US position.
Click to expand...
The US was by far the most dominant and central economy then. It isn’t anymore.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

onebyone
Gold will soar as China seeks US dollar alternatives
Replies
0
Views
260
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
China’s digital yuan could challenge the dollar’s domination as the currency of choice in international trade this decade, fintech expert predicts
Replies
14
Views
535
vi-va
vi-va
Battlion25
China wants its currency, the yuan, to replace the U.S. dollar as the world's global currency
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
beijingwalker
China's foreign exchange reserves reach $3.25 trillion, hitting 6-year high
Replies
8
Views
440
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
beijingwalker
China's yuan firms as some see safe haven status amid Ukraine crisis
Replies
1
Views
204
Cash GK
Cash GK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom