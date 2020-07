Goldman Sachs sees the Chinese yuan strengthening to 6.70 against the dollar in the next 12 months

The Chinese yuan is set to see a sizable appreciation against the greenback in the next 12 months, according to Zach Pandl of Goldman Sachs.

Pandl forecasts the Chinese currency could hit 6.70 per dollar in the next 12 months, “primarily through the health of the Chinese economy.”

“The only thing holding us back really from enthusiasm around the currency is tensions with the United States ahead of the November election,” Goldman Sach’s Zach Pandl said.

Risks for yuan