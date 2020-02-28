What's new

Goldman Sachs predicts U.S. economy will grow 8% this year

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,225
2
9,986
Country
United States
Location
United States
Economists at Goldman Sachs raised their GDP growth expectations for the U.S. economy to 8% for 2021 in a note to clients on Sunday night.

Why it matters: If Goldman's forecast is correct, it would mark the largest economic expansion for the U.S. in generations.

  • Not only would 8% annual growth denote a stupendous turnaround from the coronavirus pandemic, it would significantly outpace the firm's growth expectations for the U.S. from as recently as late 2020.
What they're saying: "We have raised our GDP forecast to reflect the latest fiscal policy news and now expect 8% growth in 2021 (Q4/Q4) and an unemployment rate of 4% at end-2021 — the lowest among consensus forecasts—that falls to 3.5% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023," Goldman said in the note.

  • "But we expect inflation dynamics to mirror those last cycle, and therefore expect this forecast to translate to only 2.1% core PCE inflation in 2023."
Between the lines: Goldman has been exceptionally bullish on the prospects for U.S. growth all year, far outpacing most other Wall Street banks' expectations.

  • The average growth expectation among Wall Street analysts is 4.7%, according to FactSet, and was 3.9% as recently as November.
  • Further, economic growth of 8% with inflation reaching just 2.1% would be almost unprecedented.
By the numbers: A growth of 8% this year would put U.S. GDP at around $22.6 trillion, marking a full recovery after the economy shrank 4.1% in 2020.

  • U.S. GDP hasn't grown 8% in a year since 1951, when it totaled $356 billion.
Of note: Goldman's metric tracks fourth quarter over fourth quarter growth, rather than year over year.

https://www.axios.com/goldman-sachs...021-eb7e1d84-b6fa-483a-9e19-37a7faddadc0.html
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,689
18
4,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
8% is probably likely, especially with the $300 a month for each child going to families, and people fed up with lockdowns getting vaccinated and going back to their lives.

But we will drop back to the paltry 1-2% if we don’t follow it up with an infrastructure plan. That will put a lot of people to work, and make the country more competitive.

The government needs to find a way to stimulate private sector growth, as they phase out the monthly payments to people, incentivizing people to get back to work, as the companies start to open positions when they begin to expand. We have to also beware of zombie companies living off loans. The zombie companies need to be allowed to fail, so new ones can take their place. And companies doing corporate buy backs need to be stopped so they spend on hiring and training workers.

that will help Main Street, it we might not see it boost Wall Street as much (GDP growth numbers). Which is why I doubt it will happen.

In summary, basically “we’re going back to where we were pre-COVID, except we added trillions to the national debt, but we’ll pay that back later so don’t worry about it.”
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,689
18
4,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Due to American innovation and the healthy demographics of the country, if the US can sustain itself through reinvestment in making itself more competitive, it will be able to defeat China in a generation or so; 2050-2060. Demographics have decimated Japan’s competitiveness and it looks to be what could do in China by 2050-2060. America can outcompete China, as it outcompeted (through all its ways) Japan and the Soviets in the 20th century, if it invests in making middle class life sustainable.

The $300 a month for each child in the US, is a great experiment in a way. Put money in the hands of families will immediately circulate in the economy (which multiplies the impact on the economy an approx. 6 fold when fully circulated; its called the “velocity of money”). The experiment is to see if cash infusions bring back towns. If the money doesn’t help then you know that town or region won’t really get the best ROI through infrastructure as another town.

Besides infrastructure, will have to be some level of consolidation (out of dying towns (where it is more expensive to provide services) and into more sustainable towns) and modernization of “Prospect cities”, and connecting them through frequent high speed commuter rail (as in the New York or Boston suburbs).

The key will be to make sure, the gap in services between rich towns and poor towns is nit too wide, otherwise private sector investment won’t come.

Prospect Cities; what China would call second or third tier cities.

Decaying Midwest towns

The current contrast between the middle of Long Island NY (where a lot of the ethnic minority middle class live) and the South Shore (where a lot of the upper middle class of NYC live). A video from this past weekend.

Hear what matters, direct from the mouths of People in a small town in Mingo County WV
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zharang9
U.S. markets drop into correction territory, extending brutal week of losses
Replies
1
Views
366
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
F-22Raptor
China Could Outrun the U.S. Next Year. Or Never
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu
The SC
The 2020 Oil Crash’s Unlikely Winner: Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
362
The SC
The SC
Indos
Forget BRICS, here are the new 7 best emerging markets for business - Fortune
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
cirr
Upside-Down Propaganda: How China Keeps Fooling The New York Times, The BBC, And Other Wishful Think
Replies
1
Views
1K
Kolaps
Kolaps

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom