Goldman Sachs predicts U.S. economy will grow 8% this year

Economists at Goldman Sachs raised their GDP growth expectations for the U.S. economy to 8% for 2021 in a note to clients on Sunday night.
Why it matters: If Goldman's forecast is correct, it would mark the largest economic expansion for the U.S. in generations.
- Not only would 8% annual growth denote a stupendous turnaround from the coronavirus pandemic, it would significantly outpace the firm's growth expectations for the U.S. from as recently as late 2020.
- "But we expect inflation dynamics to mirror those last cycle, and therefore expect this forecast to translate to only 2.1% core PCE inflation in 2023."
- The average growth expectation among Wall Street analysts is 4.7%, according to FactSet, and was 3.9% as recently as November.
- Further, economic growth of 8% with inflation reaching just 2.1% would be almost unprecedented.
- U.S. GDP hasn't grown 8% in a year since 1951, when it totaled $356 billion.
