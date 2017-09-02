Goldman Sachs forecasts 8.1 pct GDP growth for Vietnam

Viet said: Labor costs in the country’s biggest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, are as low as $190 per month, compared to $360 in Shanghai, China, and this should attract an increasing number of garment, footwear and handbag makers leaving China.

[/URL] Click to expand...

Try to hire a worker with $360 per month in Shanghai... LMAO... And try to find a garment, footwear, or a handbag maker in Shanghai... You vietnamese are too funny...lol...BTW, you are more than welcome to take over all our low-end manufacture...