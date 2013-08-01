Goldman Sachs: Dollar’s in question + Bank of China: Chinese Banks shall drop SWIFT

This depands on a lot of factors. Changing status quo is a painful thing. Even China do not want a sudden collapse in dollar due to trillions of treasury bills it owns and dollar reserves they have. Similar is the situation with outer power countries such as EU, Australia, Japan, Russia and even India.



Any threat to dollar and their reserves will evaporate. In short its a marathon and not a short race. The whole objective of BRI and CPEC is to have direct links with the trading nations. In the initial phase the links are being created by land and sea network in the next phase (which has already initiated) the links will be created in financial systems and banks.



Another way which could be more painful is a big war against USA or any big players like EU leaving US can result in a heavy and quick blow.



But remember in the process most of the common people will be net looser. Our dollar savings will evaporate.