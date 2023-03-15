Goldman Raises China 2023 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.0% From 5.5%​

The rapid improvement in domestic mobility and solid January-February activity data suggest China’s post-reopening recovery appears stronger than our previous expectations, thanks mainly to the frontloading of reopening impulse and fiscal support. However, this also leaves less of a reopening boost for 2024 and slightly increases the risk of earlier policy normalization later this year than our previous baseline (though we are not changing our policy expectations in our baseline). As such, we upgrade our Q1 GDP growth forecast to 10.5% qoq sa annualized from 5.0% previously, while lowering our forecast for Q2 and Q3 to 5.5% and 5.3% qoq sa annualized, respectively, from 9.0% and 7.0% previously, with other quarterly sequential growth forecasts unchanged. These adjustments boost our 2023 full-year GDP growth forecast to 6.0% yoy from 5.5% previously (well above the government target of “around 5%” GDP growth this year), but lower our 2024 forecast to 4.6% from 5.0% previously, as more of the reopening boost will have played out by the end of this year than in our previous baseline (Exhibit 5). In year-on-year terms, our Q1-Q4 2023 GDP growth forecast is 4.0%, 8.0%, 5.2% and 6.5%, respectively (vs. 2.7%, 7.5%, 5.2% and 6.5% previously).