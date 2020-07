U.S. GDP fell at a 5% rate in the first quarter, and the worse is likely on the way

The U.S. economy shrank at a 5.0% rate in the first quarter, as expected.

A much worse decline is seen in the current three-month economic period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, in the January-March quarter was unchanged from the estimate made a month ago, the Commerce Department reported.