Tiny golden vessel used by ancient Siberian tribes to get high on cannabis and opium almost 3,000 years ago goes on sale for £45,000

The canonical shaped vessel was used by the Scythians - who lived in what is now southern Siberia between 900 and 200 BC - to smoke cannabis and opium

The Scythians were nomadic warriors who partook in human sacrifices, drank the blood of slain enemies and used female warriors

'None who attacks them can escape': How deadly warrior tribes the Scythians used arrows dipped in poison, fought with axes and enjoyed hemp vapour 'baths'

The Scythians were a group of nomadic tribes who originally lived in what is now southern Siberia between 900 and 200 BC. Above: their influence stretched across Central Asia, from China to the Black Sea

An ancient depiction of a Scythian warrior