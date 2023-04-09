What's new

Golden jubilee celebrations of 1973 Constitution to kick off from April 10

ISLAMABAD: Led by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the House is ready to kick off the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution, which was passed unanimously half a century ago.

The month-long celebrations will commence on Monday (April 10).


A Parliamentary Advisory Committee — comprising the Speaker, members from both Houses of Parliament and headed by Senator Raza Rabbani — was set to chalk out the activities for the celebration.

The Speaker will inaugurate the celebrations by laying the foundation stone of the Constitution Monument at the site approved by the Advisory Committee, opposite Parliamentary Lodges, D-Chowk, Islamabad.

The monument will serve as a permanent reminder of the importance of the Constitution in the nation’s history.

This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in the Parliament House to homage to those who fought for democracy in Pakistan.

The Speaker will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing rare pictures of the Constitution’s framers, inspect a commemorative stamp, and then head to the second floor of the Parliament to inspect the original Constitution and other manuscripts.

The celebrations will culminate in the National Assembly Session (National Constitution Convention) in the main assembly hall, attended by parliamentarians and people from all walks of life.

The Convention will be chaired by the Speaker. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Advisory Committee Senator Raza Rabbani, and other attendees will pay tribute to the framers of the Constitution.

The session will also pass a number of resolutions related to the Constitution’s recognition as a binding document, its incorporation into the national curriculum, homage to the Constitution's framers, and declaring the State Bank building (old National Assembly Hall) as a national monument.

The celebrations will be followed by a joint session of the Parliament, scheduled for 2pm.

The month-long activities include speech contests in educational institutions, quiz competitions, exhibitions, special programmes by electronic media, newspaper supplements, and an international constitution convention on May 10.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can't make this shit up

@Imran Khan @Olympus81 @Maula Jatt @Valar.
 
villageidiot said:
The monument will serve as a permanent reminder of the importance of the Constitution in the nation’s history.
Click to expand...
1655244862-3895.jpg
 

