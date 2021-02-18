Golden Handshake , Proved to be worth not much for UAE Monarch

Royal Monarch from UAE , and UAE have been facing tremendous backlash and scrutiny in Western Outlets after Media stories circulated about a Emarati Princess , who claimed she was denied her Freedom and Rights and is in DangerNot Long ago UAE Monarch was celebrating a deal with Israel and Donald Trump , and every thing was Rosy and wonderful , F35 weapons were on the card, and US national Cable TV were running advertisement about UAE , how progressive it is and why Americans should be visiting UAE as a Vacation DestinationThe Deal with Israel on one hand Isolated UAE from many of the Islamic countries and now it seems the Western Chums have turned a blind eye by running this highly defaming news about UAE and their MonarchThe Story outflow is not a secret , or something new back when Mohammad Bin Salaman , Saudia's crown Prince was showcasing his progressive Western Friendly policies , after a period of recognition a brutal allegation followed on his character after the Murder of a person in Saudi Embassy , on Turkish Soil , the move was certainly designed to damage the Saudi-Turkish ties or understanding.Now UAE lies ins a very peculiar spot , Most likely no F35 , Israel stated they have no interest to appear in UAE for a Defense exhibit and this latest story about UAE's character have left UAE in a very very bad situation as far as the Public relations are concerned.Of course Pakistan always wishes best for UAE and Saudi friends , and it good they now see reality before it is too late