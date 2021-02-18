What's new

Golden Handshake , Proved to be worth not much for UAE Monarch

Royal Monarch from UAE , and UAE have been facing tremendous backlash and scrutiny in Western Outlets after Media stories circulated about a Emarati Princess , who claimed she was denied her Freedom and Rights and is in Danger

U.N. to speak to UAE about missing Princess Latifa after troubling videos emerge - CBS News


Not Long ago UAE Monarch was celebrating a deal with Israel and Donald Trump , and every thing was Rosy and wonderful , F35 weapons were on the card, and US national Cable TV were running advertisement about UAE , how progressive it is and why Americans should be visiting UAE as a Vacation Destination


The Deal with Israel on one hand Isolated UAE from many of the Islamic countries and now it seems the Western Chums have turned a blind eye by running this highly defaming news about UAE and their Monarch

The Story outflow is not a secret , or something new back when Mohammad Bin Salaman , Saudia's crown Prince was showcasing his progressive Western Friendly policies , after a period of recognition a brutal allegation followed on his character after the Murder of a person in Saudi Embassy , on Turkish Soil , the move was certainly designed to damage the Saudi-Turkish ties or understanding.


Now UAE lies ins a very peculiar spot , Most likely no F35 , Israel stated they have no interest to appear in UAE for a Defense exhibit and this latest story about UAE's character have left UAE in a very very bad situation as far as the Public relations are concerned.


Of course Pakistan always wishes best for UAE and Saudi friends , and it good they now see reality before it is too late


1613669901746.png
 
Lol... Looser Emirati need to bend over harder.... They aren't bending far enough!!

Lol... Loosers.
 
It is quite amusing. UAE government is in need of some hard lessons in knowing which horse to back and when, which is surprising considering the Shaikh's favourite hobby.

Pakistan is Only True friend for UAE and Saudi Arabia

Real Habibi
😍


Time Emarati people understand this true feeling between two Muslim states brotherly bonds
 
reminds me of;

And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper. (Surah Baqarah, Ayah 120)
 
