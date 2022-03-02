Gold will soar as China seeks US dollar alternatives‘Nuclear’ sanctions on Russia threaten long-term dollar dominance as China has more geopolitical incentive to ditch the greenback
By DAVID P. GOLDMANMARCH 2, 2022
China is looking for alternatives to the US dollar as a reserve currency after Western nations froze the foreign assets of Russia’s central bank last week, former IMF chief economist Kenneth Rogoff told media on March 1.
The seizure of Russian sovereign assets has no precedent in postwar history, and sets a precedent for similar action against China in the event of hostilities over Taiwan.
“It’s an absolutely radical measure to try to freeze assets at a major central bank. It’s a break-the-glass moment,” said Rogoff, now a professor at Harvard University.
“It’s a major thing,” Rogoff added. “I mean, if you want to look at the long-run picture of dollar dominance in the global economy, believe me, China’s looking at this. They have, I don’t know, US$3 trillion in dollar reserves.
“And someday they may well do a similar thing in Taiwan. And they’re thinking about how to shield themselves. And it could have very big, longer-term ramifications for the global economy, for dollar dominance.”
China’s problem, as ever, is a dearth of alternatives. Europe and Japan joined the United States in imposing “nuclear” sanctions against the Russian Federation, and Beijing must assume that they might take similar action against China in the future.
Gold is an alternative but China’s $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves is greater than the $2.3 trillion value of all the world’s central bank gold reserves. The value of all the gold ever mined is less than $17 trillion at the current price of $1,944 an ounce, according to World Gold Council estimates. China presently holds only about 5% of its total reserves in gold.
During the past dozen years, gold has traded in tandem with inflation-indexed US Treasury securities. The chart below shows the relationship between the yield of the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security and the spot gold price.
Gold is likely shining brighter from Beijing’s perspective after Western sanctions imposed on Russia. Image: Facebook
There are ways to get around this, however. One is to acquire gold mining assets directly. Reuters reported last year that Chinese miners had spent $452 million buying gold-mining assets in Africa and the Middle East. The actual total may be higher than that. Another is to buy forward production from gold miners.
China will also likely increase its stockpiles of other precious metals, including platinum and palladium, as well as base metals. The volume of newly-produced metals and the mining investment opportunities available to China, though, remain small in relation to its foreign exchange reserves.
It seems likely that China will bid up the price of gold to increase its reserves. Although China is reluctant to overpay for reserve assets, an expensive reserve asset that is immune to sanctions may be more attractive than a cheap asset that might be seized in some future geopolitical crisis.
